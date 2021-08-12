Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'White hat' hacker returns most of $600 million crypto tokens taken -Poly Network

08/12/2021 | 11:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned nearly all of the $610 million-plus they stole, Poly Network, the cryptocurrency platform targeted earlier this week by the attack, said on Thursday.

The platform, which was little known before Tuesday's heist, declared the hacker on Twitter https://twitter.com/PolyNetwork2/status/1425733950614360064 as a "white hat," referring to ethical hackers who generally aim to expose cyber vulnerabilities, upon the return of the funds.

Poly Network, which facilitates peer-to-peer token transactions, added that the tokens were transferred https://www.livemint.com/market/cryptocurrency/explainerhow-hackers-stole-600-million-in-crypto-tokens-from-poly-network-11628780346632.html to a multi-signature wallet controlled by both the platform and the hacker.

The only remaining tokens yet to be returned are the $33 million in tether stablecoins frozen earlier in the week by cryptocurrency firm Tether, Poly Network said.

"The repayment process has not yet been completed. To ensure the safe recovery of user asset, we hope to maintain communication with Mr. White Hat and convey accurate information to the public," said Poly Network on Twitter.

A person claiming to have perpetrated the hack said Poly Network offered him a $500,000 bounty to return the stolen assets and promised that he would not be accountable for the incident, according to digital messages shared on Twitter by Tom Robinson, chief scientist and co-founder of Elliptic, a crypto tracking firm.

Poly Network, which allows users to transfer or swap tokens across different blockchains, said on Tuesday it had been hit by the cyberheist, urging the culprits to return the stolen funds.

The still as yet unidentified hacker or hackers appear to have exploited a vulnerability in the digital contracts Poly Network uses to move assets between different blockchains, according to blockchain forensics company Chainalysis.

On Wednesday, the hackers started returning the stolen coins, leading some Blockchain analysts to speculate that they might have found it too difficult to launder stolen cryptocurrency on such a scale.

Later on Wednesday, the hackers said in digital messages also shared by Elliptic that they had perpetrated the attack "for fun" and wanted to "expose the vulnerability" before others could exploit it and that it was "always" the plan to return the tokens.

At $600 million, however, the Poly Network theft far outstripped the record $474 million in criminal losses that were registered by the entire decentralized finance (DeFi) sector from January to July, according to crypto intelligence company CipherTrace.

The theft illustrates the risks of the mostly unregulated DeFi sector, said crypto experts. DeFi platforms allow users to conduct transactions, usually in cryptocurrency, without traditional gatekeepers such as banks or exchanges.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Tom Wilson in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Michelle Price and Marguerita Choy)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Tom Wilson


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aGold ticks higher on Delta worries, eyes weekly fall again
RE
12:12aVietnam's Binh Son refinery cuts output on weak demand - PetroVietnam
RE
12:11aINTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY : Youth Innovations in the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
12:10aMalaysia's economy grows more quickly than expected in Q2; central bank cuts 2021 view
RE
12:07aIndian shares hit record high as banks, financials gain
RE
12:06aAustralia, NZ dlrs flatline, might need RBNZ shock treatment
RE
12:05aJapan q2 2021 annualised gdp raised to +0.5%, q3 gdp cut to 2.7% (from +0.4%, +4.2% in july poll)
RE
12:05aJapan fy2021 core cpi seen +0.3%, fy2022 +0.5% (unchanged from july poll)
RE
12:05aJapan fy2021 gdp seen +3.5%, fy2022 +2.7% (from +3.6%, +2.6% in july poll)
RE
12:05aJapan's Q3 growth forecast slashed on COVID-19 surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Joint statement - Historic Agreement to provide intergenerational benefits to the Barada Bar..
3GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP. : Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
4AIRBNB, INC. : AIRBNB : warns of Delta impact on bookings, shares fall over 4%
5Exclusive-Exxon, Chevron look to make renewable fuels without costly refinery upgrades -sources

HOT NEWS