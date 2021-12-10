Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

White report CBA Governing from the Future 2021

12/10/2021 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Governing from the Future - Leading with Impact

Governing from the Future

- Leading with Impact

1

Prospects, policies, and pathways for Aruba 2040

A white report by the Centrale Bank van Aruba

December 2021

Governing from the Future - Leading with Impact

2

Governing from the Future - Leading with Impact

Governing from the future - Leading with Impact

Prospects, policies, and pathways for Aruba 2040.

The views expressed in this report are those of the respective author(s) and do not represent necessarily the perspective of the Centrale Bank van Aruba.

3

Editor and design: Ryan R. Peterson

© Centrale Bank van Aruba 2021. All rights reserved. The information in this white report may be published and copied for educational and noncommercial purposes, provided the source is acknowledged.

J.E. Irausquin Boulevard 8

P.O. Box 18

Oranjestad

Aruba

Telephone (297) 5252-100

Website: www.cbaruba.org

Governing from the Future - Leading with Impact

4

…our collective responsibility to govern from the future, lead with impact, and safeguard the future for current and next generations.

Jeanette R. Semeleer

Governing from the Future - Leading with Impact

Foreword

It is no secret that Aruba has experienced significant economic growth

and prosperity over the past century. What was once a small rural community, gradually evolved into a dense and prime tourism economy in the Caribbean. However, notwithstanding this tremendous change, the island has also faced its share of various economic shocks and crises over the past decades, thus, underscoring the increasing vulnerability of the Aruban economy. More importantly, as previously outlined by the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) in the policy study on Fostering Economic Resilience (2019), this economic vulnerability requires economic resilience to not only bounce back from adverse events, but more importantly, to bounce forward on new productive and prosperous pathways. It is therefore no surprise that the recent hyper quest for economic resilience endures as a prime directive for sustainable development and realizing our Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially when considering the rise of Black Swans (Taleb, 2007) and the disruptive impacts and existential risks of unknowable unknowns.

However, beyond economic shocks, we encounter evolutionary

economic processes that smolder. These developments gradually evolve over time, usually accelerating with complexity, interconnectivity, and intensity, as well as escalating beyond direct control. In addition to the Black Swan events of, e.g., 911 (2001), the global financial crisis (2009), and the COVID-19pandemic (2020) that affected Aruba - note the 10-yearpattern -,the island has also experienced profound, albeit gradual, changes and the effects of certain knowables. Demographic changes, including population aging and fiscal challenges such as, unsustainable government debt, are by no means new or unknown. Likewise, the rising costs of fossil fuel

energy, health care services, and housing are well recognized, as are the risks of overtourism, irresponsible waste management, and the complimentary risks of ocean acidification, mangrove deforestation, beach erosion, and climate change.

Unlike Black Swans, these so-calledGray Rhinos are systemic by nature

and endure over time. Gray Rhinos are generally more subtle, less shocking - albeit not less disruptive in the long run -, and define a trend that's slow moving and seemingly obvious (Wucker, 2016). Nonetheless, Gray Rhinos are oftentimes ignored and disregarded. Consequently, these inconvenient and unravelling realities remain largely unaddressed and unresolved, while the situation endures and deteriorates. Thus, Gray Rhinos are not random events, but occur after a series of early signals and increasingly visible evidence come to fore,

yet are not prudently and responsibly addressed nor are they 5 structurally resolved. In fact, Gray Rhinos are detrimental to realizing

SDGs.

Whereas we have experienced several of these developments for decades, nonetheless, two striking observations endure: our collective habits of thought and the policy actions that produce, and reproduce an unsustainable state of affairs. While there is little doubt that the Aruban economy and community have grown - in terms of, e.g., gross domestic production and population -,the search for economic development and the wellbeing of Arubans continues amidst an increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous environment.

Notwithstanding the importance of economic growth, the impact of economic development is fundamental to economic and financial

wellbeing. Governing from the future and leading with impact emphasize the need to develop our fragile economy into one that is

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centrale Bank van Aruba published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 19:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : West Virginia American Water Completes Phase Two of Main Replacement P...
PU
03:02pFORTINET : Phishing Campaign Targeting Korean to Deliver Agent Tesla New Variant
PU
03:02pWILDPACK BEVERAGE : Audited annual financial statements - English
PU
03:02pTekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
03:01pAmbrosie unveils CFL partnership with Genius Sports at state-of-the-league address
AQ
03:01pBERRY CORP (BRY) : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03:01pGuardian Fueling Technologies Is Pleased to Announce the Acquisition of Eaton Petroleum
GL
02:57pModMed® Wins Prestigious 2021 Company of the Year BIG Award for Business
BU
02:52pVESN REAL : VRTA Quarterly Filing 9/30/2021
PU
02:52pAMC : Announces january highlights for targeted streaming services
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
2Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance bid set for EU antitrust approval -sourc..
3Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Southwest Airlines, ..
5Accell N : ACCELL PROVIDES TRADING UPDATE AND REPAYS GO-C LOAN

HOT NEWS