White report CBA Governing from the Future 2021

economic processes that smolder. These developments gradually evolve over time, usually accelerating with complexity, interconnectivity, and intensity, as well as escalating beyond direct control. In addition to the Black Swan events of, e.g., 911 (2001), the global financial crisis (2009), and the COVID-19pandemic (2020) that affected Aruba - note the 10-yearpattern -,the island has also experienced profound, albeit gradual, changes and the effects of certain knowables. Demographic changes, including population aging and fiscal challenges such as, unsustainable government debt, are by no means new or unknown. Likewise, the rising costs of fossil fuel

and prosperity over the past century. What was once a small rural community, gradually evolved into a dense and prime tourism economy in the Caribbean. However, notwithstanding this tremendous change, the island has also faced its share of various economic shocks and crises over the past decades, thus, underscoring the increasing vulnerability of the Aruban economy. More importantly, as previously outlined by the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) in the policy study on Fostering Economic Resilience (2019), this economic vulnerability requires economic resilience to not only bounce back from adverse events, but more importantly, to bounce forward on new productive and prosperous pathways. It is therefore no surprise that the recent hyper quest for economic resilience endures as a prime directive for sustainable development and realizing our Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially when considering the rise of Black Swans (Taleb, 2007) and the disruptive impacts and existential risks of unknowable unknowns.

It is no secret that Aruba has experienced significant economic growth

energy, health care services, and housing are well recognized, as are the risks of overtourism, irresponsible waste management, and the complimentary risks of ocean acidification, mangrove deforestation, beach erosion, and climate change.

Unlike Black Swans, these so-calledGray Rhinos are systemic by nature

and endure over time. Gray Rhinos are generally more subtle, less shocking - albeit not less disruptive in the long run -, and define a trend that's slow moving and seemingly obvious (Wucker, 2016). Nonetheless, Gray Rhinos are oftentimes ignored and disregarded. Consequently, these inconvenient and unravelling realities remain largely unaddressed and unresolved, while the situation endures and deteriorates. Thus, Gray Rhinos are not random events, but occur after a series of early signals and increasingly visible evidence come to fore,

yet are not prudently and responsibly addressed nor are they 5 structurally resolved. In fact, Gray Rhinos are detrimental to realizing

SDGs.

Whereas we have experienced several of these developments for decades, nonetheless, two striking observations endure: our collective habits of thought and the policy actions that produce, and reproduce an unsustainable state of affairs. While there is little doubt that the Aruban economy and community have grown - in terms of, e.g., gross domestic production and population -,the search for economic development and the wellbeing of Arubans continues amidst an increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous environment.

Notwithstanding the importance of economic growth, the impact of economic development is fundamental to economic and financial

wellbeing. Governing from the future and leading with impact emphasize the need to develop our fragile economy into one that is