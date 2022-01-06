Log in
WhiteHawk Capital Partners Provides $68.5 Million Credit Facility to Boxlight Corporation

01/06/2022 | 12:44pm EST
WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP ("WhiteHawk"), a private credit investment manager focused on asset-based financing solutions, announced it has entered into an agreement with Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Company”) to provide a $68.5 million credit facility. The credit facility supports the Company’s acquisition of FrontRow Calypso LLC (“FrontRow”), refinances existing indebtedness and provides additional liquidity to continue to execute on the Company’s growth.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional development services primarily to the K-12 education market in the U.S. and EMEA. FrontRow makes technology that improves communication in the learning environments including developing network-based solutions for intercom, paging, bells, mass notification, classroom sound, lesson sharing, AV control and management. The addition of FrontRow expands the Company’s product offerings and strengthens the value proposition to customers.

“WhiteHawk proved to be an invaluable partner. They understood our business and moved very expeditiously to a closing to support our acquisition and go-forward plan.” said Michael Pope, Chairman and CEO of Boxlight.

“Boxlight is a leader in the education technology sector that has demonstrated tremendous growth. WhiteHawk is pleased to support their acquisition of FrontRow, and continued organic growth, with a customized financing solution to help management achieve their goals.” said Bob Louzan, WhiteHawk Managing Partner.

About WhiteHawk Capital Partners

WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP (“WhiteHawk”) is a private credit investment manager focused on asset-based financing solutions to the middle market public and private companies across a variety of industries. WhiteHawk provides senior secured financings under a variety of structures for purposes of refinancing, recapitalization, growth, acquisition, restructuring, bridge and DIP/emergence.

For more information about WhiteHawk, please visit www.whitehawkcapital.com or contact info@whitehawkcapital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS