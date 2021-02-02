WhiteHawk Capital Partners Provides Senior Term Loan Facility to Challenge Manufacturing

WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP ("WhiteHawk"), a private credit investment manager focused on asset-based financing solutions, announced it has entered into an agreement with Challenge Mfg. Company, LLC (“Challenge”) to provide a senior term loan facility that is in excess of $100 million. The term loan facility supported a refinancing of Challenge’s indebtedness and provided additional liquidity to continue to execute on the company’s growth.

Founded in 1981, Challenge is an employee-owned tier 1 automotive manufacturer of advanced modular assemblies and engineered metal formed products supported by more than 3,000 employees and ten production facilities across the U.S.

“We are pleased to support Challenge and their management team with a creative financing structure to help the company and their employees achieve their goals,” said Bob Louzan, WhiteHawk Managing Partner. “This is the third transaction since launching WhiteHawk and we continue to see a robust pipeline of lending opportunities this year.”

“WhiteHawk is an innovative and flexible financing partner and we are thrilled to have their support in helping us continue to grow our business,” said Mike Rodgers, Chief Financial Officer of Challenge.

About WhiteHawk

WhiteHawk Capital Partners is a private credit investment manager focused on asset-based financing solutions to middle market public and private companies in a wide variety of industries. WhiteHawk provides senior secured financings under a variety of structures for purposes of refinancing, recapitalization, growth, acquisition, restructuring, bridge and DIP/emergence.

For more information about WhiteHawk, please visit www.whitehawkcapital.com or contact info@whitehawkcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005153/en/