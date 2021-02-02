Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WhiteHawk Capital Partners Provides Senior Term Loan Facility to Challenge Manufacturing

02/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP ("WhiteHawk"), a private credit investment manager focused on asset-based financing solutions, announced it has entered into an agreement with Challenge Mfg. Company, LLC (“Challenge”) to provide a senior term loan facility that is in excess of $100 million. The term loan facility supported a refinancing of Challenge’s indebtedness and provided additional liquidity to continue to execute on the company’s growth.

Founded in 1981, Challenge is an employee-owned tier 1 automotive manufacturer of advanced modular assemblies and engineered metal formed products supported by more than 3,000 employees and ten production facilities across the U.S.

“We are pleased to support Challenge and their management team with a creative financing structure to help the company and their employees achieve their goals,” said Bob Louzan, WhiteHawk Managing Partner. “This is the third transaction since launching WhiteHawk and we continue to see a robust pipeline of lending opportunities this year.”

“WhiteHawk is an innovative and flexible financing partner and we are thrilled to have their support in helping us continue to grow our business,” said Mike Rodgers, Chief Financial Officer of Challenge.

About WhiteHawk
WhiteHawk Capital Partners is a private credit investment manager focused on asset-based financing solutions to middle market public and private companies in a wide variety of industries. WhiteHawk provides senior secured financings under a variety of structures for purposes of refinancing, recapitalization, growth, acquisition, restructuring, bridge and DIP/emergence.

For more information about WhiteHawk, please visit www.whitehawkcapital.com or contact info@whitehawkcapital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aargenx Issues Statement Concerning Efgartigimod
GL
09:36aLUMENTUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:36aSuccess Story – Quantzig's BI Solutions Helped a German Manufacturer of Mill Reline Machinery Redefine Data Warehousing and Reporting, Driving a 2X Increase in Productivity
BU
09:36aMENA Biologics & Biosimilars Market to Surpass US$ 623.7 by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
BU
09:36aAnesthesia Business Consultants Celebrates Anesthesia Professionals During Physician Anesthesiologists Week 2021
BU
09:36aStudy Supports Bioelectronic Medicine to Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
BU
09:35aM/I HOMES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:35aEquity Metals Intersects 4.9 metres of 625g/t Ag, 0.4g/t Au and 1.9% Zn (754g/t AgEq) Including 0.8m of 2,522g/t Ag, 0.2g/t Au and 2.1% Zn (2,667g/t AgEq) at the Camp Vein, Silver Queen Property, B.C.
NE
09:35aFatburger and Buffalo's Express Wants to Take Your ‘V-Card' this Valentine's Day
GL
09:35aQuaterra Announces Resignation of President and CEO
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
2BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
3FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic
4Pandemic drives oil major BP to first loss in a decade
5S&P 500 posts biggest gain since Nov. 24, led by gains in tech shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ