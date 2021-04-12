WhiteWater Announces Open Season at its Waha Gas Storage Facility

WhiteWater Midstream, LLC (“WhiteWater”), today announced an open season to solicit commitments for firm natural gas storage services at the Waha Gas Storage (“WGS”) facility in Pecos County, Texas. WhiteWater is offering interested parties an opportunity to execute storage service agreements for up to 2 Bcf of firm storage capacity under firm intrastate or 311 storage services. Service for the capacity contracted under this open season is anticipated to commence on or around July 1, 2022.

OPEN SEASON PROCEDURE AND DURATION

The open season will commence on Monday, April 12, 2021 and conclude at 5:00 PM CDT on Friday May 21, 2021. WhiteWater may, in its sole discretion, extend the duration of the open season at any time.

Any customer desiring firm storage services at the WGS facility must complete the Service Request Form (the “Service Request”) attached to the open season notice found at http://whitewatermidstream.com/projects. The Service Request must be signed by a duly authorized representative of the requesting customer, together with requesting customer’s completed nondisclosure agreement. All submittals should be sent via email to wgs@wwm-llc.com. Service Requests made during the open season will be subject to the negotiation and execution of a binding storage services agreement, which will be shared with interested parties upon receipt and review of the Service Requests.

Prior to close of the Open Season, Parties may submit questions concerning the Open Season to wgs@wwm-llc.com. WhiteWater will post any clarifications provided in response to submitted inquiries at www.whitewatermidstream.com.

ABOUT THE WAHA GAS STORAGE FACILITY

WhiteWater’s Waha Gas Storage facilities are underground salt caverns located in Pecos County, Texas, immediately adjacent to the Agua Blanca header system. The Waha Gas Storage facilities will be connected to Agua Blanca’s Waha header system and natural gas may be physically received from or delivered to the interconnecting facilities on the header. With six existing caverns and five additional permitted caverns, the facilities can provide approximately 10 Bcf of storage capacity once fully developed.

The 2 Bcf of storage capacity will be associated with 200,000 MMBtu/d of Maximum Daily Injection Quantities (“MDIQ”) and Maximum Daily Withdrawal Quantities (“MDWQ”). Each customer will be granted MDIQ and MDWQ rights pro-rated to their total capacity commitments.

ABOUT WHITEWATER MIDSTREAM

WhiteWater Midstream is a management owned, Austin based infrastructure company. WhiteWater Midstream is partnered with multiple private equity funds including but not limited to Ridgemont Equity Partners, Denham Capital Management, First Infrastructure Capital and the Ontario Power Generation Inc. Pension Plan. Since inception, WhiteWater has reached final investment decision on ~$3 billion in greenfield development projects. For more information about WhiteWater Midstream, visit www.whitewatermidstream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005323/en/