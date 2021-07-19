Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Whiteford Adds Global Business Adviser to Gov Con Group

07/19/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston announced that James S. Hilboldt, Jr., has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C., based Government Contracts Group as Senior Counsel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005759/en/

James S. Hilboldt, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)

James S. Hilboldt, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)

A global business attorney and adviser, Mr. Hilboldt has deep experience in transactions with foreign sovereigns, compliance and business operations in the defense, aerospace and biopharmaceutical industries. His in-house experience includes ten years as senior counsel at one of the world’s largest providers of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military and government customers, as well as more than ten years as international counsel at a global biopharmaceutical company.

“Jim has exceptionally deep experience handling international transactions and compliance matters, including sensitive investigations,” said Enayat Qasimi, the Managing Partner of the D.C. office and head of the firm’s International practice. “Jim brings significant capabilities to a group that has rapidly emerged as a full service, cost-effective alternative for clients needing representation on complex government contracts matters.”

“Our firm has a simple formula for our clients’ success: we provide hands-on, practical advice based on deep real-world experience; we operate with a reasonable cost structure that allows us to charge reasonable rates (or adopt alternate fee arrangements); and we have a thoughtful approach to avoiding client conflicts,” said David Panzer, Chair of the firm’s Government Contracts Group. “Jim reflects our shared values – he is team-oriented, business-focused and intellectually curious, but not an academic. His expertise is a welcome addition to our growing International, Investigations and Compliance capabilities.”

In addition to a reputation for providing practical guidance on international transactions and collaborations with governments and local business partners, Mr. Hilboldt has deep experience developing and implementing compliance policies and procedures. He has led numerous significant investigations and due diligence reviews focused extensively on matters involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and other Export Control Regulations, and the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. His international experience extends across Asia, Western Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: With over 175 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Its growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes seventeen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Visit www.wtplaw.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pMONEYGRAM : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results
PR
03:31pCox Communications CEO Patrick J. Esser To Retire At Year End
PR
03:31pSHOKWORKS : to Power Metrospaces Joint Venture to Develop High-End Villas in the Dominican Republic
BU
03:30pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
03:30pFERRARI N : TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 2 (Form 6-K)
PU
03:29pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Barr Law Group Investigating LCAP, WHIAX, DISSX, and PESPX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
03:29pAmerican Express on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:28pOil piles on losses following OPEC+ deal to boost supply, rising COVID cases
RE
03:26pWashington State Football Coach Will Appeal Ninth Circuit Decision Prohibiting Him from Saying a Brief, Private Prayer After Games
GL
03:24pU.S. recession ended in April 2020, making it shortest on record
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : COVID-19 surge drives down shares and bond yields; oil plunges
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: There's a bit of caution in the air
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: GlaxoSmithKline, Qualcomm, State Street, Tate & Lyle, Virgin Money UK...

HOT NEWS