Whiteford Adds Global Business Adviser to Gov Con Group

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston announced that James S. Hilboldt, Jr., has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C., based Government Contracts Group as Senior Counsel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005759/en/

James S. Hilboldt, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)

A global business attorney and adviser, Mr. Hilboldt has deep experience in transactions with foreign sovereigns, compliance and business operations in the defense, aerospace and biopharmaceutical industries. His in-house experience includes ten years as senior counsel at one of the world’s largest providers of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military and government customers, as well as more than ten years as international counsel at a global biopharmaceutical company.

“Jim has exceptionally deep experience handling international transactions and compliance matters, including sensitive investigations,” said Enayat Qasimi, the Managing Partner of the D.C. office and head of the firm’s International practice. “Jim brings significant capabilities to a group that has rapidly emerged as a full service, cost-effective alternative for clients needing representation on complex government contracts matters.”

“Our firm has a simple formula for our clients’ success: we provide hands-on, practical advice based on deep real-world experience; we operate with a reasonable cost structure that allows us to charge reasonable rates (or adopt alternate fee arrangements); and we have a thoughtful approach to avoiding client conflicts,” said David Panzer, Chair of the firm’s Government Contracts Group. “Jim reflects our shared values – he is team-oriented, business-focused and intellectually curious, but not an academic. His expertise is a welcome addition to our growing International, Investigations and Compliance capabilities.”

In addition to a reputation for providing practical guidance on international transactions and collaborations with governments and local business partners, Mr. Hilboldt has deep experience developing and implementing compliance policies and procedures. He has led numerous significant investigations and due diligence reviews focused extensively on matters involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and other Export Control Regulations, and the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. His international experience extends across Asia, Western Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: With over 175 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Its growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes seventeen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Visit www.wtplaw.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005759/en/