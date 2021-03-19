Log in
Whiting USA Trust II : Announces Trust Annual Report on Form 10-K Filing

03/19/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Whiting USA Trust II (OTC:WHZT) announced today that it filed a copy of the Trust’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. The Trust filings are also available on the Trust’s website at http://whzt.q4web.com/home/default.aspx. In addition, the Trust will provide electronic and paper copies of its recent filings free of charge upon request to the Trustee.


© Business Wire 2021
