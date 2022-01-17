Who Will be Named, “World's Best Bricklayer?”

SPEC MIX Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Bricklayer 500 as 23 Top Masons Compete for $125,000 in Prizes and Title of “World’s Best Bricklayer.”

Celebrating the event’s platinum anniversary, SPEC MIX, LLC®, is finalizing preparations for the world’s largest and most prestigious masonry competition, the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500®. This action-packed bricklaying battle takes place on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at the World of Concrete expo in Las Vegas, NV.

For one hour, masons and tenders from across North America will battle to lay as many bricks as they can, with as few errors as possible. It’s a true test of skill, speed and stamina designed to determine the best craftsman in the masonry industry.

To reach the championship, 20 regional competitions were held across North America, as hundreds of masons competed to qualify for a spot on the gameday roster. The reigning World Champion Bricklayer, David Chavez, and returning SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN®, Darian Douthit, will join 20 regional series winners and one wild card qualifier to compete for over $125,000 in cash and prizes (including a new Ford F-250 4x4 Truck and Kubota RTV-X1140) and the title, “World’s Best Bricklayer.”

“20 years ago, we created this competition to highlight the important and incredible work bricklayers do every day. We had no idea it would turn into this big of an event, and every year it seems to get even more popular. With great sponsors like Ford and Kubota, we will continue to bring focus to bricklaying as a stable, rewarding career,” said SPEC MIX vice president, Brian Carney.

With a national need to find a new generation of craftsmen, the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 has become a driving force in drawing attention to the skilled trades. Evidence of its impact is illustrated by the story of the Pennsylvania Regional Champion, Phil Bachetti, instructor at Williamson College for the Trades in Philadelphia and his decision to compete at his local event to motivate his students. Bachetti won his regional competition and now heads to Las Vegas as a first-time qualifier. “It’s like a dream,” he said, “like it’s not really happening. These masons are all awesome. I’m an instructor, I don’t get to lay brick everyday like these guys do, and I was nervous coming in. I’m just so glad I can do this for my students.” To get in touch with Phil Bachetti, please contact Greg Hutchinson at 316-650-8419 or by email at Greg.Hutchinson@specmix.com.

Don't miss these talented craftsmen showing off their masonry skills on the national stage. The event will be live streamed at www.specmix.com as well on the official SPEC MIX Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SPECMIX. The live stream kicks off at 9:45 AM PST (12:45AM ET) with three other exciting masonry competitions being held before the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 starts at 11:00 AM PST (2:00 PM ET).

To learn more about the event, visit: https://www.specmix.com/spec-mix-bricklayer-500/2022-world-championship/

To see this year's promo reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZv40dlNWLw

If you have any further questions, or would like to set up an interview with any of the competitors, please contact Greg Hutchinson at 316-650-8419 or by email at Greg.Hutchinson@specmix.com

