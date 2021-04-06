Who invests in investment fund shares and how much?

2021-04-06

Lithuania's financial accounts for Q4 2020

At the end of Q4 2020, investments in Lithuanian investment fund (IF) shares amounted to €1,308 million. Since the establishment of IFs (as of Q4 2003, they amounted to €3.2 million), these investments grew 400 times.

The largest investors in Lithuanian IF shares at the end of Q4 2020 were non‑financial corporations (€471 million) and households (€368 million).

Investments of the Lithuanian residents in non-resident IF shares stood at €5,819 million and exceeded the investment in Lithuanian IF shares four times.

The largest investors in non-resident IF shares were pension funds (€3,794 million) and insurance undertakings (€963 million).

