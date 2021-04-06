Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Who invests in investment fund shares and how much?

04/06/2021 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021-04-06
1of 2

Lithuania's financial accounts for Q4 2020

At the end of Q4 2020, investments in Lithuanian investment fund (IF) shares amounted to €1,308 million. Since the establishment of IFs (as of Q4 2003, they amounted to €3.2 million), these investments grew 400 times.

The largest investors in Lithuanian IF shares at the end of Q4 2020 were non‑financial corporations (€471 million) and households (€368 million).

Investments of the Lithuanian residents in non-resident IF shares stood at €5,819 million and exceeded the investment in Lithuanian IF shares four times.

The largest investors in non-resident IF shares were pension funds (€3,794 million) and insurance undertakings (€963 million).

Detailed data on financial assets and liabilities of institutional sectors is available on the Bank of Lithuania website (under Financial accounts statistics and Debt indicators of institutional sectors).

Use the My Data Sets tool to create your own data sets, which are saved in your account and automatically updated as soon as they are published.

Download in PDF (103.2 KB )

Disclaimer

Bank of Lithuania published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 07:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:11aStocks scale fresh peak as U.S. and China lead recovery
RE
03:08aWho invests in investment fund shares and how much?
PU
03:08aBANK OF LITHUANIA  : Back to 1995
PU
03:07aTAKE FIVE : Spring in the step
RE
03:02aG20 to discuss uneven recovery from COVID crisis, officials say
RE
02:59aNew IMF reserves could fund vaccinations for low-, middle-income countries -report
RE
02:59aAIR FRANCE KLM  : France to become biggest Air France shareholder with capital hike
RE
02:58aJapanese shares end lower on profit booking; spike in COVID-19 cases hits sentiment
RE
02:55aSouth Africa's rand holds gains as dollar slips
RE
02:51aOil rebounds on robust economic data, bargain hunting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon illegally fired employees critical of work conditions, labor board finds
2Credit Suisse overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 billion
3NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 bi..
5China stocks fall as healthcare, consumer companies weigh

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ