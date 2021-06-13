Who's who in Israel's new patchwork coalition government

JERUSALEM, June 13 (Reuters) - Israel's new government, due
to be sworn in on Sunday, consists of a hodgepodge of political
parties that have little in common other than a desire to unseat
veteran right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The coalition spans the far-left to the far-right and
includes for the first time a small Islamist faction
representing Israel's Arab minority.
It is expected to focus mostly on economic and social issues
rather than risk exposing internal rifts by trying to address
major diplomatic issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict.
Here are the people who will be leading the new government:
NAFTALI BENNETT - PRIME MINISTER
Bennett leads the ultranationalist Yamina (Rightwards) party
that champions Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. He
made a fortune in Israeli high-tech before entering politics in
2013. He served in previous Netanyahu-led governments, most
recently as defence minister.
Now Bennett says he is joining with opponents to save the
country from a period of political turmoil that could otherwise
see a fifth election in just over two years. A plan he has
floated to annex much of the West Bank seems unfeasible, given
his new partners. He opposes the creation of an independent
Palestinian state.
Under the coalition deal, Bennett will serve as prime
minister for two years and until he is replaced by Yair Lapid.
He will be the country's first leader to wear a kippah, a
skullcap worn by Orthodox Jews.
YAIR LAPID - FOREIGN MINISTER
Lapid heads the centrist Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party
and was the architect behind the new government. His party is
the biggest in the coalition but he agreed to share power with
Bennett to secure a parliamentary majority.
He quit his job as a TV anchor in 2012 and formed his own
party, running on the promise to ease financial pressures on the
middle-class. He also seeks to end many of the state-funded
privileges enjoyed by ultra-Orthodox Jews, a long-running source
of grievance to many secular Israelis.
He initially served as finance minister before moving to the
opposition, which he led until Sunday.
Lapid will serve as foreign minister for two years and then
take over as prime minister until the end of the government. If
it lasts that long.
BENNY GANTZ - DEFENCE MINISTER
Just two years ago Gantz, a former military chief heading
the centrist Blue and White party, was the opposition's best
hope to unseat Netanyahu.
But he agreed to join Netanyahu in a "unity" government, a
decision that angered many of his supporters.
He will be a part of the new coalition, remaining in the
post of defence minister.
AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN - FINANCE MINISTER
A far-right immigrant from Moldova who lives in an Israeli
settlement in the occupied West Bank, Lieberman has been a
political wildcard over the past decade. He has joined Netanyahu
governments, including as defence minister, but also quit.
As finance minister he will have to rein in a budget deficit
that ballooned during the coronavirus crisis.
He has also said he will try to change the status-quo
between the government and Israel's politically powerful
ultra-Orthodox minority, which is a mainstay of Netanyahu's
outgoing government.
The ultra-Orthodox community has low participation rates in
the workforce and relies heavily on government handouts while
focusing on religious studies. Lieberman has said he will work
to integrate them more into the economy.
GIDEON SAAR - JUSTICE MINISTER
Saar was Netanyahu's main rival within Likud, but Netanyahu
did his best to keep him out of the spotlight and away from the
highest-level portfolios. Frustrated, Saar launched a failed
leadership bid then spun off his own party.
As head of the New Hope party, Saar will be bumped up to
justice minister, where he will oversee the legal system and
become a member of the security cabinet.
MANSOUR ABBAS
Abbas's small United Arab List will be the first party in an
Israeli government to be drawn from Israel's 21% Arab minority -
Palestinian by culture and heritage, but Israeli by citizenship.
He split with other Arab politicians who prefer to remain
outside government and cast aside differences with Bennett and
other right-wingers to tip the scales against Netanyahu.
Abbas is expected to serve as a deputy minister in the prime
minister's office. He aims to negotiate a big increase in
government spending in Arab towns and villages.
But his presence is a potentially destabilising factor. He
has been criticised by Palestinians for agreeing to support an
Israeli government while Israel continues to occupy the
Palestinian territories.
Addressing these tensions, Abbas told the Italian daily La
Repubblica on Friday: "There will be difficult decisions to be
made, including security decisions. We have to juggle our
identity as Palestinian Arabs and citizens of the State of
Israel, between civil and nationalistic aspects."
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem. Additional
reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome. Editing by Stephen Farrell,
Angus MacSwan and Jane Merriman.)