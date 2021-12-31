Wholesale Market Conduct Practices Guidance Document Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1740 on Friday, 31 December 2021

31 Dec 2021

The Wholesale Market Conduct Practices Guidance Document is a supervisory guidance document that provides practical and operational guidance to market participants in managing policy, procedures and controls surrounding wholesale financial market conduct risk. This initiative is aimed at closing the gap between wholesale market conduct practices observed in the industry and to instil greater discipline in the identification, management and control of market conduct and its attendant risk. It complements the principles laid out in the Principles for a Fair and Effective Financial Market for the Malaysian Financial Market and the standards contained in the Code of Conduct for Malaysia Wholesale Financial Markets Policy Document ("CoC") by featuring the following:

Good practices and practices to avoid on key wholesale market conduct areas such as Market Abuse and Misconduct Risk Assessments, Governance and Oversight Frameworks, Trade and Communication Surveillance and other internal control and culture aspects

Frequently Asked Questions and Examples to aid proportional and efficient implementation of the CoC

Market participants are encouraged to adopt this guidance where relevant and address wholesale market conduct risks holistically across individual entities, subsidiaries as well as financial groups.

