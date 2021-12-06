Press release: 12.678-269/21

Wholesale price index increased by 16.6% in November 2021

Vienna,2021-12-06 - The index of wholesale prices (WPI 2020) amounted to 116.7 index points (preliminary value) in November 2021and thus increased by 16.6% against November 2020, as Statistics Austria reports. Compared to October 2021, wholesale prices rose by 1.0%.

"The latest price developments in wholesale trade show a further acceleration of price increases in November 2021: With a plus of 16.6%, wholesale prices increased at the highest annual rate in 47 years", says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.