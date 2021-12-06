Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wholesale price index increased by 16.6% in November 2021

12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release: 12.678-269/21

Wholesale price index increased by 16.6% in November 2021

Vienna,2021-12-06 - The index of wholesale prices (WPI 2020) amounted to 116.7 index points (preliminary value) in November 2021and thus increased by 16.6% against November 2020, as Statistics Austria reports. Compared to October 2021, wholesale prices rose by 1.0%.

"The latest price developments in wholesale trade show a further acceleration of price increases in November 2021: With a plus of 16.6%, wholesale prices increased at the highest annual rate in 47 years", says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.



© STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Last Changed 06.12.2021

Print Top

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria - Bundesanstalt Statistik Österreich published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:42aXERO : Data reveals ICT expenditure key to small business sales growth
PU
03:42aBANK MUSCAT SAOG : Meethaq's exclusive National Day offers to continue till December end
PU
03:42aMinutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting held on 24 November
PU
03:42aPATRYS : Change of Director's Interest Notices x2
PU
03:42aAUSQUEST : Appendix 3Y - GD CE
PU
03:42aPRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA : Inaugural Ghana-South Africa Bi National Commission
PU
03:42aEOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
03:42aNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : EOFlow's EOPatch uses Nordic's nRF52832 for wireless connectivity between wearable, controller and smartphone app
PU
03:42aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Assists Renovation of the West Kalimantan Province Manpower Certification Center
PU
03:42aSHIMA SEIKI MFG : N.SIR123SP added
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
2U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces
3ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Royal Dutch Shell Plc Third Quarter 2021 Euro and GBP Equivalent Divide..
5Schweizerische Nationalbank : SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbrügg to retir..

HOT NEWS