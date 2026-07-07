China's economy has been on shaky ground since Beijing put in place its ''three red lines'' to deflate the property bubble. The tightening of financing conditions in 2020 broke demand, drove down construction activity, and weighed on prices per m², further discouraging buyers.

Over the first five months of 2026, real-estate investment fell another 16% y-o-y, while residential investment was down 15%. Housing starts plunged 22%, completed floor space dropped 23%, and residential sales by value fell 14%. More worrying still, funding received by developers declined 19%, including a 28% drop in individual mortgage lending.



The impact spread beyond real estate through the wealth effect, because property remains in China, as in most countries, the primary way to build household wealth. In a country where housing represents a decisive share of household savings, falling prices mechanically feed precautionary saving rather than consumption.



That sense of impoverishment has led to a marked slowdown in domestic demand. In May 2026, retail sales even fell 0.6% y-o-y, posting their first decline since December 2022, after a 0.2% increase in April. The slowdown is particularly visible in purchases tied to housing and durable goods, while the auto market remains under pressure.



Beijing has offset much of this economic slowdown externally, leaning on its industrial base and exports. As a result, retail sales have been growing at a weaker pace than industrial production in a systematic way for more than two years, which is relatively unprecedented.



In May, China's trade surplus reached $105.4bn, up from $84.8bn the previous month. Exports to Europe rose 8% year on year, those to the United States jumped 35%, and those to Southeast Asia increased 24%. China's growth model is therefore increasingly based on its ability to sell abroad output that the domestic market struggles to absorb.



The very specific phase China is going through, which can be described as deleveraging in the residential sector, also shows up in the indicator used by former Premier Li Keqiang to gauge economic growth. This indicator, introduced in the early 2010s, is based on three concrete components: rail freight traffic, electricity consumption and the total volume of bank lending.



This indicator has stopped seeing ''boom'' phases since the post-Covid reopening of 2021. It stayed stable around +6-7% from early 2022 to late 2023, and now tends to run closer to +4-5%. This slowdown, more than three years after the start of the deflation of the property bubble, suggests China's economy is still far from out of the woods.



Beijing could redirect its efforts to support households, for example by strengthening social benefits for employees, but that would hurt companies' competitiveness. The most likely scenario therefore remains that local authorities continue to support their regional champions deemed strategic.



This strategy helps preserve activity in the short term, but ultimately worsens trade tensions. According to Goldman Sachs, China's share of global exports of capital goods has risen from 7% in 2005 to 24%, while Europe's has fallen from 54% to 43%. In other words, China can stabilize its growth by exporting more, but one side's surplus remains another's deficit.