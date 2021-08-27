Why Fed's Powell still thinks high inflation is 'temporary'

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on
Friday pushed back against concerns that swiftly rising prices
could become an enduring feature of the economy, forcing the
U.S. central bank to raise interest rates and cut short the
recovery.
While recent inflation readings are "a cause for concern,"
Powell told the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole economic
symposium, responding to what he sees as likely to be a
temporary trend by tightening monetary policy could be a
"particularly harmful" mistake.
It was a provocative case to stake out at a time when
inflation is sapping consumer sentiment and
emerging as a political hot potato just as President Joe Biden
weighs whether to appoint Powell to a second term as Fed chief.
Powell's decision to build the case for why inflation isn't
a worry - rather than sketch out what could go wrong - drew
praise from advocates of the year-old policy framework he
championed that emphasizes the Fed's full employment goal and
rejects the kind of preemptive inflation-fighting rate hikes
that were the stock-in-trade of the Fed in its previous
incarnations.
It also sparked criticism from those less sanguine about the
risks, with Harvard University's Jason Furman, who was a former
senior economic aide in the Obama administration, saying that
Powell was "failing to take seriously any arguments on the other
side."
And, of course, it comes as Fed officials themselves fully
join their own internal debate about when to start backing away
from the emergency measures implemented to shield the economy
from the disruptions - still ongoing to some degree - of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of Powell's fellow central bankers have begun
pushing for the Fed's asset purchases to be quickly wound down
as the first leg of that process.
Indeed, Powell used his speech on Friday to acknowledge
that, at least as of last month's policy meeting, he was in
favor of the Fed starting to reduce its $120 billion in monthly
asset purchases this year, with inflation already meeting the
bar to do so, and further progress on the employment front
expected.
But to raise interest rates the Fed has said the economy
must meet a more stringent test, including not only maximum
employment but also inflation that has reached and looks on
track to exceed 2% for some time. Though some other Fed
policymakers have said they believe inflation is already
averaging that elusive target, Powell remained uncommitted.
"Time will tell whether we have reached 2% on a sustainable
basis," Powell said.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index
excluding the volatile food and energy components, which is a
key measure of inflation, rose 3.6% in the 12 months through
July, data on Friday showed. On a monthly basis, the gain was
the smallest in five months.
Here's Powell's five-point rundown on why he's not
perturbed:
1) IT'S NOT BROAD-BASED
Inflation so far is coming from sharply higher prices in a
limited number of sectors, particularly in goods and services
hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and for which demand is
now fast recovering as the economy reopens.
2) BIGGEST SURGES ALREADY RECEDING
Prices of cars and other durable goods are now stabilizing
or dropping after skyrocketing in the summer. "It seems unlikely
that durables inflation will continue to contribute importantly
over time to overall inflation," Powell said.
3) NO THREAT FROM WAGES SO FAR
Wages are rising, but not faster than productivity gains or
inflation in a way that could lead to an upward spiral. "We will
continue to monitor this carefully," he said.
4) INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ANCHORED
The market-based and survey-based measures that the Fed
looks at indicate that inflation expectations have made a
"welcome" return to levels more consistent with its inflation
goal but have not risen as fast as actual inflation, "suggesting
households, businesses and market participants also believe that
current high inflation readings are likely to prove transitory,"
Powell said.
5) GLOBALLY, THE PRESSURE IS DOWNWARD
Factors such as aging populations in the United States and
elsewhere, along with globalization and advancements in
technology, are pushing down on prices globally. "There is
little reason to think that they have suddenly reversed or
abated," Powell said.
