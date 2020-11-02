Why MBA? Helping women to break the glass ceiling

NEW YORK, Nov 2 - Elissa Sangster counts herself fortunate
to have had early mentors who pushed to empower and promote
women around them.
After business school, Sangster worked at Texas A&M
University as assistant director of the MBA program, whose
director, Sue Robertson, was her supervisor.
"She was very much a supporter of women," said Sangster, now
the chief executive of Forté, a San Antonio, Texas-based
nonprofit that focuses on elevating women to leadership
positions. "She had faced a lot of challenges that were
gender-related in her career and she wanted me to have
opportunity."
Sangster applies that spirit in her work now to help women
pursue MBAs and rise up in their work places.
Sangster chatted with Reuters about her work philosophy.
Edited excerpts are below.
Q. What did you learn from your first job?
A. My first job before I graduated from college was working
in the admissions office in the local community college in the
town where I grew up, Lee College in Baytown, Texas. That set
the stage for my career.
I was already a really hard worker. I learned that from
school and my parents were hard workers. But at that job, I
learned about having respectful work relationships with my
peers, how to solve problems and how to help students navigate
their educational experience.
Q. What was your worst job?
A. My worst job was one where I was there for four days. I
had been in ExxonMobil, in communications, but I had left
because I thought this job opportunity was going to give me a
bigger experience.
When I showed up on the first day, the person who had hired
me had gone on vacation and wasn't there. I was left in a cube
for four days. Nobody talked to me, nobody came and took me to
lunch. I had asked three times, "Is there something I can do?"
Four days after quitting, I called ExxonMobil and said, "Can
I come back?" When I left, the person who hired me wasn't even
back from the trip.
It taught me that one of the things that's so critical is
the onboarding process. When you hire someone, a lot of
onboarding and communicating has to happen even before they
arrive. It provides connection and helps them understand that
they're going to be an important part of the community.
Q. What has been your biggest work-life challenge during the
pandemic?
A. My daughter and husband are in the house with me and in
this whole pandemic we've been navigating being in the house
together. There's some joy in that, but there are some
challenges.
Finding your own individual space that has a door that can
be closed was our first lesson, especially when she started
back-to-school online. She's 10, and there's no way she can do
that independently without interrupting us all the time.
Children can't reason that you're on a call and can't deal
with something. Having a babysitter come in who can help
entertain during the times when we have to focus has been
critical, even for just a couple of hours a day.
Q. Do you have advice for someone just starting out right
now?
A. Attend something that allows you to network, or online
events that maybe you didn't have time for in the past or that
you might not have been able to make because they were in a
different city.
For example, we hold a women's leadership conference every
year for women about to start their MBA program. Usually, about
600 to 700 women are able to come, but because we were online
this year, we had 1,400 women who attended and many were women
in India. These women were really taking advantage of what the
pandemic was handing to them.
Q. Have you been doing anything differently work-wise in
these times?
A. We've been doing a sanity soundoff every week during the
pandemic, which is some time for personal conversations to check
in and see how everyone is doing.
Q. Where will you travel to first when the world opens up
again?
A. Our MBA women's leadership conference will be in Los
Angeles in June 2021. If that happens, that will be my first
trip. For pleasure, after all of this, I would like to go to
Hawaii and enjoy the beach.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Richard Chang)