Why New Zealand's MMP electoral system usually provides a close race

Oct 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
is expected to return to power in this week's general election,
but the country's German-style Mixed Member Proportional (MMP)
system allows room for some surprises.
The system requires a party, or an alliance of parties, to
win 61 of parliament's 120 seats to form government. Equating to
around 48% of the total vote, the MMP system usually results in
a coalition or alliance.
Why MMP?
New Zealand switched to MMP in 1996 from the British
'First-Past-the-Post' system after a royal commission was set up
to review the electoral system on concerns smaller parties were
being left out of parliament.
Under the system, all New Zealand governments since 1996
have been formed either by coalitions headed by the Labour Party
or the main opposition National Party supported by smaller
parties, or one of the two major parties with "supply
guarantees" from one or more of the minor parties.
However, opinion polls suggest Ardern's Labour-led
government may get the numbers to govern alone for the first
time under MMP.
Originally used to elect representatives to the German
Budestag, the system has also been adopted by other countries,
in sometimes modified format, including Bolivia, Lesotho, South
Korea and Thailand.
How it works
Under New Zealand's MMP system, the 120-seat single-house
legislature is filled by a combination of public vote winners
and party-selected candidates.
The election begins with a public vote. Each voter gets two
votes - one to choose their representative among the country's
72 geographical constituencies and one for a political party.
The successful constituency candidates are automatically
granted a seat in parliament. The remaining 48 seats are then
doled out to party-selected candidates, called "list members" in
proportion with the overall public votes for each party.
To get any seat in Parliament, a party must win at least 5%
of the party vote, or win an electorate seat.
For example, if a party wins 4% of the party vote, but no
electorate seats then the party is blocked from holding any
seats in parliament. But if a party secures 4% of the party vote
and also wins an electorate seat, they are entitled to 4% of all
the seats in parliament - made up of the electorate winner and
party "list members".
New Zealand's system is also unique in reserving a number of
seats exclusively for Maori candidates. There are currently
seven Maori electorates.
System quirks
The intricacies of the MMP electoral system mean a smaller
number of lawmakers elected from minor parties could decide the
election despite the main parties getting the major vote share.
In the 2017 election, the New Zealand First Party emerged as
the "kingmaker" after an inconclusive result left both major
parties courting the minor nationalist party to form government.
That election was the first time since New Zealand had
adopted the MMP voting system that the party with the largest
number of seats - the Nationals, with 56 - was unable to form a
government. NZ First instead agreed to join its 9 seats with a
Labour's 46 seats and the Green party's 8 seats to form a
three-way coalition.
In MMP systems with a threshold, like New Zealand's, there
is also room for tactical voting. For example, voters who favour
a larger party may instead vote for a smaller party that
supports that larger party if there are fears the smaller party
will not reach the threshold.
A more elaborate gaming of the system occurred in the 2007
Lesotho general election when the two leading parties each split
in two, with one contesting the constituency seats and the other
the list seats.
