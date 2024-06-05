Why The Everything Rally is Butting Heads With The Fed By Hardika Singh

The Federal Reserve is likely not happy about rising prices for assets from stocks to junk bonds to gold bars. The U.S. dollar is soaring, but investors shouldn't assume the greenback can rise forever. And buyout firms in 2024 have turned away from a strategy that antitrust authorities say unfairly reduces competition. Read on for this news and more.

Top News The Everything Rally Is Making the Fed's Job Harder

A market rally spanning everything from stocks to junk bonds to gold bars sold at Costco is boosting Americans' wealth and income at an inopportune moment for the Fed. Americans are still spending at a healthy clip-propping up inflation-and economists point to the combination of high investment yields and ballooning asset prices as one reason why. We look at some of the winners of this moment in markets and analyze their collective impact vis-a-vis the losers.

Torry's Take: Job Openings Point to Cooling in Labor Market Ahead of Friday's Payrolls By Harriet Torry

The nation's employers reported fewer open jobs in April, adding to signs that supply and demand for workers is coming back into balance after pandemic-era disruptions. Job openings declined by 296,000 to a seasonally adjusted 8.1 million in April from the prior month, the Labor Department said Tuesday. That was the lowest level since February 2021.

U.S. Economy Heard on the Street: The Dollar Is at Its Strongest Since the 1980s. Can It Last?

For a decade now, currency markets have been ruled by the strengthening dollar . But no kingdom lasts forever. Contrary to what many on Wall Street expected, the U.S. dollar has gotten a fresh wind this year, as bumpy inflation data has prompted investors to dial back bets on rate cuts, according to my colleague Jon Sindreu.

Financial Regulation Private Equity Puts Brakes on Healthcare Roll-Ups After Government Scrutiny

Private-equity firms have sharply slowed their serial acquisitions of smaller medical businesses , deals that U.S. antitrust regulators say often unfairly reduce competition and harm patients.

This year there have been 180 private-equity add-on deals-transactions in which a buyout firm acquires a company to combine with one the firm already owns-in the U.S. healthcare sector through May 28, just 23% of last year's full-year total, according to data-tracking firm PitchBook Data.

Forward Guidance Wednesday (all times ET)

8:15 a.m.: ADP National Employment Report

9:45 a.m.: Bank of Canada interest rate announcement

9:45 a.m.: U.S. Services PMI

10 a.m.: Global Services PMI

Thursday

8:15 a.m.: ECB interest-rate announcement

8:30 a.m.: U.S. International Trade in Goods & Services

4:30 p.m.: Federal Discount Window Borrowings

Research Euro Falls as Dollar Recovers

The euro weakens against the dollar as the U.S. currency recovers from Monday's slump prompted by weak ISM manufacturing data. The euro has been steadily climbing against the dollar since mid-April but traders are turning to the European Central Bank's rate decision on Thursday, where a rate cut is widely expected, says Joseph Dahrieh, managing principal at Tickmill, in a note. Still, there's uncertainty about how much eurozone rates will fall after that and traders will keenly await comments by ECB President Christine Lagarde, he says. - Emese Bartha

Basis Points Recent Fed communications "suggest that absent significant weakening in the labor market, Fed is likely to stay on hold until later this year," Deutsche Bank economists say in a note. Their baseline view is an initial rate cut in December. CME data now indicates that investors expect up to two cuts this year. May payrolls are expected to accelerate to 190,000 from 175,000 in a Wall Street Journal survey. The data is due Friday. - Paulo Trevisani The U.S. economy grew more rapidly than its eurozone counterpart last year. But the two are converging , and central bank policy is likely to follow. The U.S., which opened up faster than other countries from lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak and provided more financial support for households, quickly recovered from the knock to growth caused by the pandemic and delivered a surprisingly strong expansion in 2023. - Joshua Kirby Posting memes online can make you really, really rich. That is, if you are Keith Gill, the leader of the GameStop revolution . After re-emerging on X last month for the first time in three years, Gill finally revealed his hand. He posted a screenshot of his brokerage account on Reddit that showed a $260 million position in GameStop as of Monday afternoon. - Gunjan Banerji and Hannah Miao Growth in Australia's commodity-rich economy barely registered a pulse in the first quarter, as the impact of high interest rates and climbing costs due to nagging inflation pressures slowed activity to a crawl. - James Glynn A private gauge of China's services sector signaled the fastest pace of growth in 10 months in May, echoing official data thanks to strong business activity and market demand. About Us

WSJ Pro Central Banking brings you central banking news, analysis and insights from WSJ's global team of reporters and editors. This newsletter was compiled by markets reporter Hardika Singh in New York. Send your tips, suggestions and feedback to [hardika.singh@wsj.com].

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-05-24 0715ET