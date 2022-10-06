Why are U.S. fuel prices rising again? Will they keep going up?

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline prices have been rising
again, and many worry that costs at the pump will go up further
after OPEC and its allies said Wednesday the group known as
OPEC+ would cut its production target.
Still, the national average may not rise that much, and
could even fall in coming weeks.
U.S. gasoline prices skyrocketed early this year due to high
demand and tight global refining supplies, but they began to
fall after peaking in June. Now, the national average is up 20
cents from its mid-September lows of $3.67 a gallon, largely
driven by gains in the Midwest and West Coast, according to the
American Automobile Association.
WILL OPEC'S DECISION TO CUT OUTPUT BOOST PRICES?
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
allies, including Russia, will cut their production target by 2
million barrels a day. The actual output cut may be much lower,
between 500,000 and 1 million barrels a day.
Prices rose prior to that news, though the outlook is
unclear. If oil remains in the $90-per-barrel range, gasoline
prices may not be overly affected.
Crude oil prices are "struggling here to log gains even less
than one day after the OPEC decision," said Robert Yawger,
senior vice president in energy futures at Mizuho Americas.
WHAT WAS AFFECTING GASOLINE PRICES IN THE FIRST PLACE?
Gasoline prices rose largely due to regional refinery
outages in the west coast and the Midwest. In California, costs
are up more than $1 per gallon in the last month whereas in
Texas, prices remain lower than a month ago.
Refinery maintenance often takes place in the fall when
demand drops after the summer driving season. This fall,
however, some refineries had to shut units without warning due
to infrastructure problems.
Three refineries in Washington state and California have had
planned maintenance while another had an unplanned outage in
September, according to Refinitiv data and refining sources. In
the Midwest, BP-Cenovus' Toledo refinery is still offline after
a fatal explosion shut the plant late last month.
Overall, U.S. oil refiners were using 91% of their capacity
as of last week, still seasonally high. Overall U.S. refining
capacity has declined since the coronavirus pandemic crushed
demand in early 2020.
WHERE WILL PRICES KEEP RISING?
One of the best indicators for retail costs is the price of
wholesale gasoline futures. In the areas most hit by refining
outages, those prices climbed to a record in late September but
have dropped sharply in recent days.
Gasoline produced to meet California’s environmental rules
has fallen $1 a gallon in Los Angeles and San Francisco
wholesale markets in the past two weeks because of increasing
supply, traders said.
That should cause prices to start to drop before long in
California, where the retail cost is a nation-high $6.42 a
gallon, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at
GasBuddy.com.
"Wholesale prices had skyrocketed in the West Coast and
Great Lakes. They’re starting to come back down now," he said.
"There’s going to be some significant relief coming for
California so long as there are no new refinery outages."
The nationwide average could keep edging up, analysts said,
as refining activity in the Midwest and West Coast is offset by
OPEC's decision to lower output. However, De Haan said prices
could be lower in a few weeks.
WHAT OTHER FACTORS ARE AFFECTING FUEL PRICES?
Tight refining supply has caused the gap between wholesale
gasoline futures and retail prices to remain wide. It currently
sits at about $1.20 a gallon, much more than the average of 88
cents over the past five years.
U.S. retail gasoline demand was sluggish throughout the
summer, but has improved in the last couple of weeks, according
to federal data. That has kept a lid on inventories, with U.S.
stocks of gasoline sitting at an eight-year low. Additional
refining upsets could squeeze that inventory more, boosting
prices.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by
David Gaffen and David Gregorio)