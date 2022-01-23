Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Why is Burkina Faso's army mutinying?

01/23/2022 | 01:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hundreds gather in downtown Ouagadougou to show support for the military

DAKAR (Reuters) - The West African nation of Burkina Faso hit international headlines on Sunday when machinegun fire rang out from barracks as soldiers demanded more support from their political and military leaders. Here's what you need to know.

WHY SOLDIERS ARE MUTINYING

A spokesperson for the mutineers told journalists they were demanding "appropriate" resources and training for their fight against militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. They demanded the resignation of the army and intelligence chiefs and better welfare for wounded soldiers and their families.

The army has suffered heavy losses at the hands of the militants, who control swathes of Burkina Faso and have forced some residents to abide by their harsh version of Islamic law.

Public anger erupted in November when gunmen affiliated with al Qaeda killed 49 military policemen and four civilians in an attack near a gold mine in the northern town of Inata. Burkinabes were outraged by reports that the troops had gone without food rations for two weeks.

President Roch Kabore, reelected for a second term in November 2020, has since faced protests and growing calls to step down. He has replaced the prime minister and military chiefs, but some critics say that is not enough.

WHY IT MATTERS FOR REGION

Sunday's mutiny underscores the political consequences of the growing Islamist insurgency across West Africa's Sahel region. The militants have seized control of swaths of territory across landlocked Burkina Faso and neighbours Mali and Niger.

The insurgency has drained national resources in Burkina Faso which, despite being a gold producer, is one of West Africa's poorest countries and has seen rising numbers of people going hunger because of conflict and drought.

The militant attacks have driven farmers from their lands, while handing control of informal gold mines to the insurgents, who have also attacked Western interests, including convoys belonging to major mining companies.

The militants and their attacks risk further destabilising West Africa, according to regional experts.

The insurgency is playing out against the backdrop of major upheaval in Mali, where there have been two military coups since August 2020. France, which has 5,100 counter-terrorism troops in Mali, has decided to draw down its forces and review its involvement in the region.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Pravin Char)

By Bate Felix


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.39% 553.67 Delayed Quote.3.09%
GOLD 0.00% 1832.6 Delayed Quote.0.53%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.22% 181.54 Delayed Quote.3.59%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.02% 1067.828 Delayed Quote.0.30%
SILVER 0.00% 24.27 Delayed Quote.4.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16pECB's Rehn expects euro zone inflation of around 2% in next two years -Handelsblatt
RE
02:04pERNST ON CNN'S STATE OF THE UNION : “We Need to Show Strength” Against Russia, Impose Sanctions Immediately to Deter Invasion of Ukraine
PU
02:03pFOURTH COVID VACCINE SHOT RAISES RESISTANCE TO SERIOUS ILLNESS FOR OVER-60S : Israel
RE
01:59pUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it puts 'puppet regime' in Ukraine
RE
01:50pUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it puts 'puppet regime' in Ukraine
RE
01:46pIslamic State claims responsibility for attack in Herat, Afghanistan
RE
01:34pItaly's Berlusconi in hospital for routine tests, his doctor says
RE
01:32pItaly's Berlusconi in hospital for routine tests, his doctor says
RE
01:23pUkrainian politician mocks 'stupid' UK claims he could lead Kremlin puppet government
RE
01:14pUkrainian politician mocks 'stupid' UK claims he could lead Kremlin puppet government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
2Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion
3Investors shelter in U.S. regional banks as Fed hikes loom
4Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever - source
5Germany's Lufthansa in talks to buy 40% stake in Italy's ITA Airways - ..

HOT NEWS