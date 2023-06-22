As the use of tech goes up, the quality
of new vehicles in the U.S. has gone down
That's according to a new report
by automotive consultant J.D. Power
Automakers have been leaning on software
as they rush to roll out new innovative models
It said the lower build quality of certain parts
are also making the models 'problematic'
Electronic touch-point door handles,
audio systems and cup holders
are some of the most problematic parts
Dodge ranked the highest overall in quality,
while Chrysler and Volvo ranked lowest