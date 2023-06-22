STORY: Why is there a drop in quality for new vehicles?

As the use of tech goes up, the quality

of new vehicles in the U.S. has gone down

That's according to a new report

by automotive consultant J.D. Power

Automakers have been leaning on software

as they rush to roll out new innovative models

It said the lower build quality of certain parts

are also making the models 'problematic'

Electronic touch-point door handles,

audio systems and cup holders

are some of the most problematic parts

Dodge ranked the highest overall in quality,

while Chrysler and Volvo ranked lowest