Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?

March 31 (Reuters) - From delayed car deliveries to a supply
shortfall in home appliances to costlier smartphones, businesses
and consumers across the globe are facing the brunt of an
unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips.
The shortage stems from a confluence of factors as
carmakers, which shut plants during the COVID-19 pandemic last
year, compete against the sprawling consumer electronics
industry for chip supplies.
Consumers have stocked up on laptops, gaming consoles and
other electronic products during the pandemic, leading to
tighter inventory. They also bought more cars than industry
officials expected last spring, further straining supplies.
Sanctions against Chinese tech companies have further
exacerbated the crisis. Originally concentrated in the auto
industry, the shortage has now spread to a range of other
consumer electronics, including smartphones, refrigerators and
microwaves.
With every company that uses chips in production panic
buying to shore up stocks, the shortage has squeezed capacity
and driven up costs of even the cheapest components of nearly
all microchips, increasing prices of final products.
CARS
Automobiles have become increasingly dependent on chips -
for everything from computer management of engines for better
fuel economy to driver-assistance features such as emergency
breaking.
The crisis has forced many to curtail the production of less
profitable vehicles. General Motors Co <GM.N > and Ford Motor Co
are among the big carmakers who said they would scale down
production, joining other automakers including Volkswagen AG,
Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co.
A shortage of auto semiconductor chips could impact nearly
1.3 million units of global light vehicle production in the
first quarter, according to data firm IHS Markit.
IHS said a fire at a Japanese chip-making factory owned by
Renesas Electronics Corp, which accounts for 30% of the
global market for microcontroller units used in cars, has
worsened the situation.
Severe winter weather in Texas has also forced Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, NXP Semiconductors and Infineon
to shut down factories temporarily. Infineon and NXP are major
automotive chip suppliers, and analysts expect the disruptions
to add to the shortfalls in the ailing sector.
ASIAN SQUEEZE
At the root of the squeeze is the under-investment in 8-inch
chip manufacturing plants owned mostly by Asian firms, which
means they have struggled to ramp up production as demand for 5G
phones and laptops picked up faster than expected.
Qualcomm Inc, whose chips feature in Samsung
phones, is one major chipmaker struggling to keep up with
demand. Apple Inc's major supplier Foxconn also warned
of the chip shortage affecting supply chains to clients.
The majority of chip production occurs in Asia currently,
where major contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and Samsung handle
production for hundreds of different chip companies.
U.S. semiconductor companies account for 47% of global chip
sales, but only 12% of global manufacturing is done in the
United States.
WHAT'S BEING DONE ABOUT IT?
Factories that produce wafers cost tens of billions of
dollars to build, and expanding their capacity can take up to a
year for testing and qualifying complex tools.
U.S. President Joe Biden has sought $37 billion in funding
for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the
country.
Currently, four new factories are slated in the country, two
by Intel Corp and one by TSMC in Arizona, and another
by Samsung in Texas.
China has also offered a myriad of subsidies to the chip
industry as it tries to reduce its dependence on Western
technology.
