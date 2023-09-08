STORY: We've seen it all before: popular tourist sites forced to close...

And furloughed workers protesting lost wages.

It could all happen again on October 1, if Congress fails to approve spending bills amid a dispute between lawmakers, which could result in a government shutdown.

Congress must allocate funding to more than 400 government agencies each fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30. If lawmakers don't pass those bills before the new fiscal year starts, those agencies will be unable to continue operating as normal.

There have been 20 shutdowns since the 1970s, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Among those - the shutdown between December 2018 and January 2019, when Republican President Donald Trump battled Democratic lawmakers over funding for a border wall.

And, data shows that shutdown cost the economy about $3 billion.

Some 800,000 federal employees were furloughed without pay for 35 days during the 2018-2019 shutdown... hitting many workers right in the wallet.

(Dave): "We are all hurting here. (flash) All we want to do is - we want to work. I want to work. I want to serve my country." (flash)

(Cher): "I have no idea how to plan for what's next."

A wide range of government services could be halted during a shutdown, from trash pickup at national parks to passport applications.

Other workers deemed "essential" would remain on the job... but without pay

For example, military personnel would remain working, but roughly 429,000 civilian Pentagon employees would be furloughed.

A debt limit is a cap set by Congress on how much money the U.S. government can borrow, which needs to be raised from time to time.

Failure to do so could prevent the Treasury Department from paying its debts. And THAT would likely have severe consequences on global markets and could plunge the country into recession.

Sometimes Congress raises the debt ceiling quietly, and sometimes - like in June of this year - lawmakers use the occasion to engage in a noisy debate over fiscal policy before raising the cap at the last possible moment.