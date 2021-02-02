Why our soybean estimate is lower than USDA for Brazil?

The concern about soybean production inSouth America continues although the conditions haveimprovedin the last days. After a late start to the season,conditions aregenerally favourablefor crop production in the main areas of the country. One state however has sufferedmore fromdrought and hasconcerned us about the impact on soybean yield potential. We are talking about Rio Grande do Sul(highlighted in yellow on the map). In the state, located in the extreme south of the country,the climatic conditions at the beginning of the cycle were unfavourabledue tolow rainfall and soil moisture in December. This has made us maintaina less optimistic view compared with CONAB (local source). So far, when we analyse the data, such asNDVI and soil moisture, we see a strong similarity with 2020, when the yield was much belowthetrend year(-35%), due to the drought in December and in February and March.In 2019, the rainfall was enough to assure a good production(14% above the trend).

This similarity between 2021 and 2020is causing usto maintainthe less optimistic view so far. Last year, in this period (from the last days of January to the end of the cycle), rainfall was low, which resulted in adecrease insoil moisture that had a negatively impact on the yields.

Fortunately, theforecast for the next daysthis yearis different. According to the European model (ECMWF), Rio Grande do Sul should receive a high level of precipitation in the next days, maintaining the good development of the crops. If this scenario continues, we could have a production higher than we are currently expecting. However, and very important, forecast is about probability and not certainty. That is why we remain our view less optimistic than CONAB. So far, CONAB has estimated the soybean production in Rio Grande do Sul in 19,86 million tonnes. Last week our estimative was in 13,90million tonnes for the state. For Brazil, Conab has estimated 133,69 million tonnes and USDA estimated 133,00 million tonnes. Geosyshas estimated 130,65million tonnes (average range). It's worthy to say that with the improvement of the conditions in the last weeks we increased our figuresand we are considering a scenario already slightly better than last year. If this movement continues,we may increase our figures even more depending on theclimatic conditions. It is important to say that in the last few days another concern has arisen. The high precipitation in Parana has attracted attention and, if this scenario, of high level of rainfall, the state production can be revised and, consequently, national production. However, it is too early to make this statement, but we're monitoring the situation. US soybean production So far, the local source has a higher soybean production estimate than our estimate in Brazil. This also happened for some time last season in the United States, where the USDA (local source) had a higher number than ours for a period. So,let's seewhat happened in US and why we had a different view overthe season. When we analyse the data,we see asimilarity with 2013(which was a badyear in terms of yield). In both case we have low level of soil moisture between July to beginning of October, in the case of 2013. In 2020, the soil moisture remained below average most of the season.