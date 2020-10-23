Why the Pennsylvania vote count might throw U.S. into political crisis

(For more Reuters Special Reports, click on)
PHILADELPHIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here in the birthplace of
American democracy, election officials are scrambling to prepare
for a presidential vote they fear could plunge the nation into a
historic political crisis.
Philadelphia’s Board of Elections plans to move its counting
operations to a 125,000-square foot space in the city’s
convention center. Dozens of staffers, feeding expensive new
machines to open envelopes and process mail-in ballots, will
spend days tallying hundreds of thousands of votes - under
intense scrutiny from partisan observers. The workers likely
will discard thousands of ballots that are not properly
completed or do not arrive in a special “secrecy envelope.”
Outside, police officers redeployed from their neighborhood
districts will conduct round-the-clock patrols to guard against
violence among protesters, a police source told Reuters.
President Donald Trump last month called on supporters to
monitor the city’s election apparatus because “bad things happen
in Philadelphia” - one of his many unsubstantiated claims that
Democrats are engineering a massive voter fraud.
Such comments prompted Philadelphia’s District Attorney
Larry Krasner, a Democrat, to study the laws governing militias,
in case gun-toting extremists show up at the polls to intimidate
voters. If that happens, Krasner warned: “We’ve got a jail cell
for you.”
In Pennsylvania and across America, retailers are
reinforcing glass, hiring guards or retaining on-call teams that
barricade and board up buildings. Citizens of all political
stripes are snapping up guns and ammunition in record numbers.
These preparations underscore the fragile state of the
election system in a nation long known as the global
standard-bearer for democracy.
Trump is the first U.S. president to make attacking the
integrity of the nation’s elections a central campaign theme.
Those attacks - along with sudden shifts in state voting rules
to deal with the coronavirus pandemic - have ignited a partisan
ground war in swing states over the election process. The fight
pits Republican allegations of fraud - accompanied by a
Republican effort to toss out votes - against Democratic
counter-charges of voter suppression, coupled with a Democratic
effort to ensure votes are counted. (For a graphic on all states
mail-in ballot rules, click https://tmsnrt.rs/3dEUqhY)
The conflicts are compounding the difficulty of conducting
an election during a pandemic that has killed more than 220,000
Americans. The strains are acute in the crucial battleground
state of Pennsylvania, whose 20 Electoral College votes are key
to victory for both Trump and his Democratic opponent, former
Vice President Joe Biden. (For a graphic explaining the U.S.
Electoral College system, click https://tmsnrt.rs/3lUKcgv
https://tmsnrt.rs/3lUKcgv).)
“It’s clear that the bullseye is scoping in on Philadelphia
as the epicenter of the 2020 general election,” said Al Schmidt,
a Republican election commissioner in the city. "We have to be
prepared."
If neither candidate by election night secures the majority
of the 538 Electoral College votes needed to win, the presidency
could hinge on delayed results from Pennsylvania - a state Trump
won in 2016 by less than 1% of the vote - or other battleground
states that could take days to count mail ballots. (For a
graphic on vote-counting processes, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2FRDxnT
)
Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh did not respond to
detailed questions on the campaign’s plans for
election-monitoring or handling disputed results. Two senior
Trump campaign officials, speaking on condition of anonymity,
told Reuters that the campaign plans to field thousands of
volunteers across Pennsylvania between now and Election Day on
Nov. 3 to monitor ballot drop boxes, precincts and mobile voting
centers. The unprecedented effort, they said, is necessitated by
the sudden popularity of the new mail-in voting system and its
potential to enable fraud.
The Biden campaign says it will deploy the party’s
biggest-ever “voter protection” team to counter the Republican
effort. This includes having voter-protection directors in 28
states, thousands of volunteers and 15 "voter hotlines" in key
states.
Dana Remus, the Biden campaign’s general counsel, said it
will field enough observers nationwide “to ensure that the work
that we think needs to be done is done, and to make sure voters
feel comfortable and protected.”
All the fighting over voting and counting rules could end on
Election Day if one candidate wins in a national landslide,
which would make fighting over the precise results or fraud
allegations in individual states irrelevant to the outcome. A
clear victory is a possibility for Biden, who has led national
polls for months, but state polls show a close contest in many
of the battleground states that will decide the election.
An unclear or disputed tally in Pennsylvania or other
battleground states, election experts say, could trigger chaotic
scenarios in which the result is determined by some combination
of state courts, the U.S. Supreme Court, Congress, and state
legislatures or governors.
The Supreme Court, for instance, could be asked to step in
to stop a state recount - as it did in Florida, causing Democrat
Al Gore to concede the 2000 election to Republican George W.
Bush. The high court could also weigh in on state lawsuits over
voting policies.
It is Congress, however, that renders the final verdict of
the presidential election under the U.S. Constitution. That has
almost always been a formality - with members of the House of
Representatives and the Senate meeting in a joint session to
sign off on electors’ votes that reflect popular vote tallies in
each state. But the scenarios for how Congress might decide a
contested election are fraught with legal uncertainties that
could ignite a crisis, election experts say.
Some academics have outlined a scenario in which Trump,
using fraud as the justification, calls on Republican-held
legislatures in battleground states to appoint their own
electors to compete with the electors typically certified by
governors. Normally, a state sends to Congress a slate of
electors nominated by the party that wins the popular vote in
that state. Pennsylvania and three other battleground states -
Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina - all have Democratic
governors and Republican-controlled legislatures, raising the
possibility of "dueling" slates of electors being submitted to
Congress.
In that case, both the House and the Senate would weigh in
on which electors are valid. But it remains far from clear what
happens if they disagree, election scholars say, because of a
lack of clarity in the 1887 law that outlines the process.
“We would be in uncharted territory,” said Lawrence Douglas,
an election scholar at Amherst College in Massachusetts.
Dueling electors caused a crisis in the 1876 election, and
Hawaii submitted two slates of electors in 1960. The Florida
legislature was on the verge of submitting electors to support
Bush before the high court shut down the state’s recount.
The two senior Trump campaign officials said the campaign
had discussed getting Republican state legislators to submit
electors, but only in a last-resort scenario the official said
could likely be avoided. They said the campaign would more
likely dispute results in court, if needed. Republican leaders
of the Pennsylvania legislature said state law gives them no
role to play in the choosing electors.
In another scenario, the House alone would pick the
president and the Senate would choose the vice president. That
process kicks in when no candidate gets a majority of the
electoral vote - as in the case of a 269-269 tie. It could also
result from one or several states’ electoral votes being
challenged and excluded by Congress, according to a
Congressional Research Service analysis.
In that case, Trump could have an advantage. Although
Democrats have more members, Republicans control more state
delegations - and each delegation would get only one vote.
Trump needled Democrats over the prospect of a House vote at
a Sept. 26 rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania. “We actually have
the advantage,” he said. “Oh, they’re going to be thrilled to
hear that.”
All the contested-election scenarios would play out under
the pressure of immovable deadlines requiring states to submit
electors to Congress on Dec. 14 and a new president to be seated
on Jan. 20.
Charles Wells, a retired Florida Supreme Court Justice who
presided over the Bush-Gore recount case in 2000, wrote to
friends in September warning that the 2020 election posed a
grave risk to American democracy. In the email, seen by Reuters,
he wrote: “A fundamental lesson I learned is that the law in
respect to ‘contested’ elections is very confusing, outdated and
fragile.”
NEW LAWS - AND LAWSUITS
November will mark the first election for president since
Pennsylvania overhauled its voting laws in 2019. The changes
allow any voter to request a mail-in ballot without having to
provide an excuse, such as illness or travel. Officials are
expecting to receive about three million mail-in ballots
statewide - 10 times as many as 2016. About 325,000 are expected
in Philadelphia.
The surging demand threatens to bury election offices. In
the Philadelphia suburb of Montgomery County, officials were so
inundated by mail-in ballots in the June presidential primary
that counting them took more than two weeks.
“Seventeen days to finish counting the ballots was just way
too long,” said Ken Lawrence, a Democrat who chairs the county’s
election board.
For the general election, the county spent $1 million on
mail-opening machines and high-speed scanners and moved
operations to a bigger space, where employees will work around
the clock. Election officials in Philadelphia spent $5 million
on new machines to open envelopes and process ballots.
Joyce Weber, an 81-year-old resident of Montgomery County,
has already voted for Biden through a mail-in ballot. She trusts
the state’s election system but believes Republicans will seek
to intimidate voters at the polls.
“This is not the America I grew up in,” Weber said.
Trump supporter Bob Howard, 70, is concerned enough about
the election’s integrity that he signed up to monitor the polls
for Republicans in Allegheny County. He spent a good part of his
recent days in an election office outside Pittsburgh watching
voters fill out and hand-in ballots. He believes there’s ample
cause for concern because of the sudden surge in mail-in
ballots, but said he hasn’t encountered fraud watching the polls
so far.
“From what I could see, things are going smoothly, aside
from some technical glitches and poor training,” said Howard,
who requested a mail-in ballot to vote.
More than 1.3 million mail-in ballots had already been cast
in Pennsylvania as of Thursday afternoon. But state law forbids
from opening or counting them until Election Day, Nov. 3.
Democratic and Republican state lawmakers have been unable to
agree on a date to start earlier. The delay ramps up the
pressure on what election experts say could be among slowest
state vote counts - especially if it gets bogged down in
partisan legal challenges.
In a victory for the Trump campaign, the state Supreme Court
ruled on Sept. 17 that officials must invalidate any ballot that
arrives without being packaged in two envelopes - an external
one and an inner secrecy envelope. The ruling on the so-called
“naked ballots” could result in tens of thousands of votes
getting tossed, election officials say. That could have an
outsized effect on Democrats, who have cast nearly
three-quarters of the ballots mailed in as of Thursday.
Republicans have argued the procedure, laid out in state
law, was essential to voter privacy and fraud prevention.
Democrats counter that the rule is a vestige of the past that
Republicans are using to disenfranchise voters. The envelopes
are not needed to protect secrecy, they say, in an era when
machines open ballots and workers can’t identify the voter.
The state’s high court also ruled that officials can count
ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day if they
are postmarked by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. The U.S. Supreme Court let
that ruling stand on Monday, rejecting a Republican appeal that
argued for invalidating such votes. But the court’s vote was
four to four - with politically conservative judges siding with
the Republican argument. The split decision raised concerns
among Democrats that the expected Senate confirmation of Trump
nominee Amy Coney Barrett as the ninth justice could mean that
the high court will side with Republicans if it rules on
post-election disputes.
GIRDING FOR BATTLE
In 2016, Trump carried Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes - far
less than the number of mail-in ballots that election officials
believe could be invalidated this year because they do not
arrive with the proper “secrecy envelope.” Estimates of
rejections reach 150,000 votes or more.
“There’s a very real possibility that you will have more
naked ballots than the margin of victory,” said Nick Custodio,
Philadelphia’s deputy election commissioner and a Democrat.
If the margin of victory is within half of one percent,
Pennsylvania law requires a recount. State law also allows
voters to contest the outcome of any election they consider
“illegal” within 20 days. Bruce Marks, a Republican election
lawyer in Pennsylvania, said he expects his party to file
lawsuits in each of the state’s 67 counties if the results are
close.
Trump plans to field legions of observers and attorneys to
watch election workers count mail-in ballots - making sure those
without two envelopes are tossed, according to the two senior
campaign officials. But the campaign will need to negotiate
access for an unprecedented number of observers with county
election officials who oversee poll places in Pennsylvania.
It will also need to negotiate the process for challenging
the validity of a vote. Typically, a paid county worker inspects
each ballot and only asks partisan observers to weigh in upon
seeing something amiss. The two sides try to agree on the
voters’ intent, but either side can challenge the ballot’s
legality, forcing a ruling by the county board of elections. The
Trump campaign is arguing for an opportunity to weigh in on the
validity of any ballot – not only those flagged by county
workers, one of the campaign officials said.
Negotiations over processes between local party leaders and
county election officials can sometimes reflect a county’s
partisan bent, one of the Trump campaign officials said. As an
example, the official pointed to differing ways the state’s two
largest counties deal with poll observers. The campaign was
denied access to election offices in solidly Democratic
Philadelphia – a decision that triggered Trump’s “bad things”
comment – but Allegheny County, which has more Republican
constituents, has granted partisan observers access. The
differing rules within one state could serve as fodder for
post-election lawsuits, the official said.
At Philadelphia’s convention center, the Trump campaign
wants to place an observer at each of the more than 20 tables
where ballots are opened and certified, the two campaign
officials said, and plans to staff them around the clock.
Philadelphia election officials did not respond to requests
for comment on whether they will approve the Trump campaign’s
vote-count monitoring plans.
Beyond the Trump campaign, conservative groups are training
volunteers in many states to challenge votes. Among them is
FreedomWorks, a nonprofit group that helped organize protests
against coronavirus lockdown policies this spring. FreedomWorks
has prioritized Pennsylvania and plans to field a “large group”
of election monitors to help ensure the election’s legitimacy,
said its president, Adam Brandon.
Brandon said he expects Trump to lead Pennsylvania in
results posted on Election Day but for that advantage to shrink
as mail-in votes are counted - a potentially explosive dynamic
in a deeply divided nation.
“It’s a powder keg right now, and I worry that as you see
those margins shrink, people are going to be losing their faith
in the overall integrity of the system,” he said. “I hate to say
this, but I predict a mess … and potentially even the Supreme
Court weighing in.”
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia, and Simon Lewis
and Brad Heath in Washington; additional reporting by Joseph
Tanfani, Tim Reid, Joseph Ax, Jan Wolfe, Karen Freifeld, and Tom
Hals; editing by Soyoung Kim and Brian Thevenot)