Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. stock market is off to
brutal start in 2022.
The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the
main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3%
through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year
since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16%
year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20%
threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear
market.
For the Nasdaq Composite, which is heavier on
technology shares, the decline has been more severe, falling
some 25% so far this year.
WHAT IS WEIGHING ON STOCKS THIS YEAR?
The S&P 500 started the year having more than doubled from
the lows it hit in March 2020, an upswing that went into reverse
almost immediately as the calendar flipped to 2022.
The main factor cited by investors and analysts for the
market's weakness is the policy change at the Federal Reserve.
As the pandemic took hold, the U.S. central bank put in place
emergency policies to stabilize the economy that investors say
also emboldened buying of stocks and other riskier assets. But
the Fed early in 2022 signaled it was pivoting to tighter
monetary policy in order to tamp down surging inflation, a
significant change to the investing environment.
WHY HAS THE FED PIVOT HURT STOCKS?
The Fed in March raised interest rates for the first time
since 2018, boosting by 25 basis points. Earlier this month, the
central bank raised rates by another 50 basis points - the
biggest move in 22 years - and Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled
similar increases could follow as it also starts unwinding
assets accumulated during its fight against the pandemic's
effects.
The decisions have weighed on stocks in several ways. While
equities have risen during many of the Fed's past rate-raising
cycles, some investors worry that surging inflation and sky-high
commodity prices could force the central bank to tighten more
aggressively, potentially hurting growth and pushing the economy
into a recession.
At the same time, expectations of tighter Fed policy have
pushed up previously dormant bond yields. The yield on the
10-year U.S. Treasury note has already roughly doubled this year
to 3%, its first time above that level since late 2018, when the
Fed was reaching the end of its last tightening cycle.
With yields rising, bonds are a more competitive investment
to stocks, with the 10-year Treasury yield about twice the level
of the dividend yield for the S&P 500.
Higher bond yields in particular dull the allure of
technology and other high-growth sectors, which are valued for
their potential cash flows and lose appeal when bond yields
rise. Investors say that impact has been reflected in the
outsized declines notched by some post-pandemic growth bets,
with the Russell 1000 growth index down 24% this year.
WHAT ELSE COULD BE CONTRIBUTING TO STOCK WEAKNESS?
Beyond the Fed's change, Russia's war in Ukraine has fueled
further economic uncertainty. For example, the turmoil has
caused a supply shock that has helped drive up oil and other
commodity prices, while also triggering particular concerns
about Europe's economy.
Other factors that have caused stock volatility recently
include concerns over China's economy. Lockdowns in the country
to control COVID-19 have weighed on production activity there.
WHAT SIGNS ARE INVESTORS LOOKING FOR TO HALT DECLINES?
Investors would like to see indications that U.S. inflation
is peaking so the Fed can step back from potentially more
aggressive actions. Wednesday's consumer price index release for
April is the next key report to watch.
Some investors are looking at technical indicators, such as
whether the S&P 500 can hold key levels, such as 4,000, as well
as particularly heavy days of downside volume to "wash out" the
sellers, or the CBOE volatility index hitting certain
heights.
