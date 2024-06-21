STORY: Gillian Munyau's son, Rex Kanyike, joined crowds of protesters in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Thursday (June 20).

He died that night, during treatment for a wound in his thigh.

The 29-year-old casino worker was killed, Kenya's Independent Police Oversight Authority said on Friday (June 21), "allegedly as a result of a police shooting".

Munyau said Rex's friend had told her that he was shot by a plainclothes police officer while they were running away from teargas.

"If someone is fighting for his rights, why use live bullets? If he would have been found with any weapons we would have said he is indisciplined but he was walking with his friend."

Nairobi county police commander Adamson Bungei did not answer phone calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Nationwide protests took place on Thursday against plans to raise an extra $2.7 billion through additional taxes.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators.

They also appeared to have used live rounds, a statement from five rights groups said, as evidenced by the presence of spent cartridges.

Over 200 people were reportedly injured.

Rights activist Khalid Hussein said it was shocking that young Kenyans were at risk of losing their lives merely for exercising their constitutional rights.

"They were not armed as everyone saw this was one of the most peace processions we have ever seen in this country and despite that the police had the guts to use excessive force and kill innocent youth, you know it is really unacceptable, it's something we cannot allow to continue seeing in this country."

Protesters want the government to abandon its finance bill, saying it will choke the economy and raise the cost of living for Kenyans who are already struggling to make ends meet.

The International Monetary Fund, however, says the government needs to increase revenues to reduce the budget deficit and state borrowing.

Despite the widespread demonstrations, lawmakers passed the bill in its second reading on Thursday - moving it to the next stage for approval.

As she mourns for her son, Munyau has a message for the police in any upcoming protests.

"They are parents just as we are," she says, adding that the pain she is feeling is the same they would feel, if they lost a child.