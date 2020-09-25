WhyWeVax™ Announces Expansion of Board of Directors with Eight New Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Why We Vaccinate, Inc., a 501(3)(c) educational organization dedicated to provide a credible and trusted source for honest and factual information on vaccines, their efficacy, safety and importance to public health, announced today the appointment of eight new board members. These additions to the organization's leadership further its efforts to develop educational programs and facts-based messages. Our goals are to put forward information on the science and safety of vaccines, educating the population on the value of all vaccines and immunization programs.

"The continuing expansion of our Board of Directors provides WhyWeVax with a diverse group of backgrounds, skills and experience from the academic, scientific, advocacy and Public Service fields. Our Board of Directors is committed to building WhyWeVax™'s visibility, credibility and value in the promotion of vaccines for the health of our communities, economy, friends and families," said Bill Hearl, Chairman of the Board of WhyWeVax™. "We are excited to leverage their talent, expertise and passion to further our mission."

The new Board members include:

Preston A. Englert (Tony)

Executive Director (Retired)

Ron and Joy Paul Kidney Center

The George Washington University

Nicole Fisher, D.P.H., M.P.P.

Founder and President

Health & Human Rights Strategies

Stephen Luber, M.D., F.A.S.C.

Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics

Assistant Professor Spokane Family Practice

University of Washington Medical School

Grace Rodden, J.D.

Senior Director, Federal Advocacy

PhRMA

Mark Salmon, Ph.D.

Department of Health, Behavior & Society

Bloomberg School of Public Health

Institute for Vaccine Safety

The Honorable Kathleen Kennedy Townsend

Director, Institute of Human Virology

University of Maryland

Chris Ward

Principal

Griffin Group Advisors, LLC

Stefania Yanachkov J.D.

Vice President, External Affairs

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute

They join the founding Board Members that include:

William Hearl, Ph.D.

Chairman

Co-Founder, Chairman, Board of Directors & CEO

Immunomix Therapeutics, Inc.

Athanasia (Sia) Anagnostou, M.B.A.

Secretary & Treasurer

Senior Director of Business Development

Immunomix Therapeutics, Inc.

Phyllis Arthur, Ph.D.

Vice President of Infectious Disease and Diagnostics Policy

Biotechnology Innovation Organization

Michael Olin Ph.D.

Associate Professor

University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center

Department of Pediatrics

About Why We Vaccinate

WhyWeVax™ - www.whywevax.org - is a 501(3)(c) educational organization dedicated to provide a credible and trusted source for honest and factual information on vaccines, their efficacy, safety and importance to public health. WhyWeVax™ works to counter the misinformation, anti-science rhetoric and virulent fake news dissemination that question the safety and efficacy of vaccines for preventable infectious diseases. The development of a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 and its ultimate manufacture and distribution through the healthcare system will require a concerted effort by the biotechnology, academic, medical and scientific communities to meet the challenge of vaccine hesitancy and refusal. WhyWeVax™ will support educate the population to the value of vaccines to protect the health and safety of their families, their friends, their communities and our way of life.

