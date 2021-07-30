Wickens Herzer Panza and Guin, Stokes & Evans, LLC Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Persons With Unclaimed Property or Funds Held by Cuyahoga County

Wickens Herzer Panza and Guin, Stokes & Evans, LLC announce that the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit persons with unclaimed property or funds held by Cuyahoga County:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY UNCLAIMED PROPERTY SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED

Re: Proposed class action settlement in the lawsuit Gattozzi v. Treasurer of Cuyahoga County, Case No. CV-14-831933 in the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas.

A proposed settlement has been reached in the above-referenced class action lawsuit. In that lawsuit, the plaintiff alleges that persons with unclaimed property or funds held by Cuyahoga County should have been paid interest by the County when their unclaimed property was returned to them. The lawsuit seeks to recover that interest. The settlement, if approved by the Court, will result in payments to certain persons to whom Cuyahoga County had returned their unclaimed property or funds to them.

The people affected by this proposed settlement – known as the "class members" – are the people who come within the following definition: "All persons or entities, excluding members of the federal or state of Ohio judiciary assigned to adjudicate in this action, who received funds on or after August 28, 2010, that were held by defendant, whether or not denominated as unclaimed funds or property, and who, upon receipt of such funds, were not paid the actual interest or earnings or constructive interest earned on those funds or just compensation for such."

Cuyahoga County and the other defendants deny liability and fault but the parties in the lawsuit have agreed to settle and dismiss the lawsuit without any admission of liability or fault by the defendants, subject to court approval.

If the settlement is approved, class members may receive funds from the settlement and will release all claims relating to unclaimed property against Cuyahoga County and the other defendants. Class members have the right to object to the settlement and to the plaintiff's counsel's requested attorneys' fees and expense request, but must do so by September 15, 2021.

To get more information about the lawsuit, the pending settlement, and your rights, please NOW contact the Settlement Administrator, Strategic Claims Services (SCS) by:

Visiting the SCS website at www.strategicclaims.net;

E-mailing SCS at info@strategicclaims.net; or

Phoning SCS toll-free at 1-866-274-4004

DO NOT DIRECT QUESTIONS TO THE COURT OR ITS STAFF.

All statements in this press release are, if different from or in conflict with the terms of the Parties' written and executed Settlement Agreement, subject to and controlled by the terms of the Settlement Agreement. Any conflict between this press release and the Settlement Agreement will be resolved by reference to the Settlement Agreement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005010/en/