Wiivv Wearables Reveals Plans for Company-Wide Transformation with New Name, FitMyFoot, and New Leadership

Former Microsoft Executive, Chris Jolley Joins as CEO; Footwear Expert, Brett Ritter is Promoted to President

Wiivv Wearables, Inc. today announced plans to transform the company into FitMyFoot, the leader in foot wellness. The new name brings with it the appointment of former Microsoft marketing executive Chris Jolley to CEO and promotion of footwear expert Brett Ritter to President.

The new leadership team is focusing on a direct-to-consumer revenue model under the FitMyFoot brand and a partnership program that includes private licensing of the award-winning FitMyFoot Foot Science mobile app.

With ten patents, FitMyFoot’s flagship technology is the ultimate solution in foot wellness. It uses biomechanics, as well as 3D imaging, and printing to create flexible, comfortable custom footwear for people from photos they’ve captured on the Foot Science app.

FitMyFoot has an existing large and loyal customer base, with an incredibly high repurchase rate. The new leadership team will help the company expand its lead in the custom footwear and mobile space, and widen its reach to tap into the burgeoning health and wellness space, which is expected to grow $1.3 billion by 2024.

“Chris and Brett are the perfect leaders for FitMyFoot,” said Jeff Flohr, Founder of Flohr Asset Management Group LLC. “Chris’ strong business acumen and extensive marketing background, and Brett’s deep expertise in the footwear industry, are the unique combination the company needs to expand its leadership position and achieve profitability.”

Over the course of his 25-year career, Jolley has managed multimillion-dollar PNLs and led all aspects of marketing, from branding to PR to customer acquisition, in the B2B and B2C spaces. Before joining FitMyFoot, Jolley owned and operated Plateau Partners, LLC, one of the leading digital media consulting firms. His client list included companies of all sizes, from Fortune 500s like Microsoft to smaller companies like Premera Blue Cross, as well as Arena Sports and their nationwide Lil’ Kickers child development program. Before starting Plateau Partners, He spent 15 years at Microsoft, developing and implementing cross-functional marketing plans for more than 30 product launches, including seven version 1.0 releases. He was instrumental in the growth of MSN Money, MSN Shopping and Windows Live services.

“The timing for this transformation is perfect,“ said Chris Jolley. “Trends like mobile ecommerce, customization, casual comfort, and health and wellness continue to rise -- even more rapidly given the COVID-19 pandemic. FitMyFoot couldn’t be more aligned and poised for success.”

The new FitMyFoot President, Brett Ritter, has consulted for over 50 lifestyle brands and has 25+ years of experience in the footwear and apparel industry. Prior to FitMyFoot, he founded PlusFoam Compound Technologies, a leader in providing sustainable alternatives to traditional rubber, foam, and plastic to footwear and other industries. He was the VP of Product at Reef (during its exit to VF Corporation) and has also held senior executive roles at FreeStyle USA and Deckers Brands.

“By digitizing the Brannock, the team at FitMyFoot has essentially built the future of truly custom footwear,” said Ritter. “I want every foot to experience the comfort of a product designed with the FitMyFoot technology whether they are buying it online or in a store.”

About FitMyFoot, Inc.

FitMyFoot, Inc. (formerly Wiivv Wearables, Inc.) transforms Foot Wellness with the world’s most technically advanced insoles and sandals. With ten patents protecting the custom footwear and mobile space, FitMyFoot uses photos of the customer’s foot via the Foot Science mobile app to create customized, biometrically optimized footwear for each unique foot, improving overall alignment, and reducing foot fatigue and pain. FitMyFoot algorithms are built on more than 12 million data points and rising, and the products are validated in third party biomechanics laboratories and rigorously tested across thousands of customers to ensure optimum comfort and function.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005585/en/