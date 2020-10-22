Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wiivv Wearables Reveals Plans for Company-Wide Transformation with New Name, FitMyFoot, and New Leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Former Microsoft Executive, Chris Jolley Joins as CEO; Footwear Expert, Brett Ritter is Promoted to President

Wiivv Wearables, Inc. today announced plans to transform the company into FitMyFoot, the leader in foot wellness. The new name brings with it the appointment of former Microsoft marketing executive Chris Jolley to CEO and promotion of footwear expert Brett Ritter to President.

The new leadership team is focusing on a direct-to-consumer revenue model under the FitMyFoot brand and a partnership program that includes private licensing of the award-winning FitMyFoot Foot Science mobile app.

With ten patents, FitMyFoot’s flagship technology is the ultimate solution in foot wellness. It uses biomechanics, as well as 3D imaging, and printing to create flexible, comfortable custom footwear for people from photos they’ve captured on the Foot Science app.

FitMyFoot has an existing large and loyal customer base, with an incredibly high repurchase rate. The new leadership team will help the company expand its lead in the custom footwear and mobile space, and widen its reach to tap into the burgeoning health and wellness space, which is expected to grow $1.3 billion by 2024.

“Chris and Brett are the perfect leaders for FitMyFoot,” said Jeff Flohr, Founder of Flohr Asset Management Group LLC. “Chris’ strong business acumen and extensive marketing background, and Brett’s deep expertise in the footwear industry, are the unique combination the company needs to expand its leadership position and achieve profitability.”

Over the course of his 25-year career, Jolley has managed multimillion-dollar PNLs and led all aspects of marketing, from branding to PR to customer acquisition, in the B2B and B2C spaces. Before joining FitMyFoot, Jolley owned and operated Plateau Partners, LLC, one of the leading digital media consulting firms. His client list included companies of all sizes, from Fortune 500s like Microsoft to smaller companies like Premera Blue Cross, as well as Arena Sports and their nationwide Lil’ Kickers child development program. Before starting Plateau Partners, He spent 15 years at Microsoft, developing and implementing cross-functional marketing plans for more than 30 product launches, including seven version 1.0 releases. He was instrumental in the growth of MSN Money, MSN Shopping and Windows Live services.

“The timing for this transformation is perfect,“ said Chris Jolley. “Trends like mobile ecommerce, customization, casual comfort, and health and wellness continue to rise -- even more rapidly given the COVID-19 pandemic. FitMyFoot couldn’t be more aligned and poised for success.”

The new FitMyFoot President, Brett Ritter, has consulted for over 50 lifestyle brands and has 25+ years of experience in the footwear and apparel industry. Prior to FitMyFoot, he founded PlusFoam Compound Technologies, a leader in providing sustainable alternatives to traditional rubber, foam, and plastic to footwear and other industries. He was the VP of Product at Reef (during its exit to VF Corporation) and has also held senior executive roles at FreeStyle USA and Deckers Brands.

“By digitizing the Brannock, the team at FitMyFoot has essentially built the future of truly custom footwear,” said Ritter. “I want every foot to experience the comfort of a product designed with the FitMyFoot technology whether they are buying it online or in a store.”

About FitMyFoot, Inc.

FitMyFoot, Inc. (formerly Wiivv Wearables, Inc.) transforms Foot Wellness with the world’s most technically advanced insoles and sandals. With ten patents protecting the custom footwear and mobile space, FitMyFoot uses photos of the customer’s foot via the Foot Science mobile app to create customized, biometrically optimized footwear for each unique foot, improving overall alignment, and reducing foot fatigue and pain. FitMyFoot algorithms are built on more than 12 million data points and rising, and the products are validated in third party biomechanics laboratories and rigorously tested across thousands of customers to ensure optimum comfort and function.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:12pBINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Olympic & World Champion Jennifer Botterill to Binovi Performance Advisory Board
AQ
01:12pFuture of Social Security, Medicare, and more will be shaped by lessons from COVID-19 Crisis
GL
01:11pBANK OF MONTREAL : The Next Generation Of Regulatory Capital Has Arrived In Canada
AQ
01:11pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Trademark Battle Heats Up Over Fizzy Way To Cool Down
AQ
01:11pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01:10pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
AQ
01:10pProvident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
GL
01:09pWall Street dips in choppy trade as investors look for stimulus
RE
01:09pAndrew Parmet Joins Lido Advisors, LLC, as SVP, Senior Portfolio Manager, Investment and Analytics
BU
01:09pAMC Bonds Fall Despite Theater Reopenings
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
4Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months - manager magazin
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group