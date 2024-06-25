WASHINGTON (Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to plead guilty this week to violating U.S. espionage law, in a deal that could end his imprisonment in Britain and allow him to return home to Australia.

U.S. prosecutors filed criminal paperwork against Assange, 52, that is typically a preliminary step before a plea deal. It outlines a single criminal count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified U.S. national defense documents, according to filings in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

