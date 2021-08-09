Wildfire Victims Can Rely on AAA Northern California for Help

On-the-ground claims assistance available for AAA Members

Following damage from the ongoing wildfires, AAA Insurance customers who have suffered property damage may call AAA Northern California for assistance at 800-922-8228.

On-the-ground assistance is also available for AAA Insurance customers at the following location:

Comfort Inn & Suites, 3015 E. Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA, 96130 Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT



Assistance will be available at this location through Friday, Aug. 13, and may be extended depending on the progression of the fires.

With necessary safety precautions in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19, employees at this location can assist AAA Insurance customers with vehicle and home claims and provide additional information.

