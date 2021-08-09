Log in
Wildfire Victims Can Rely on AAA Northern California for Help

08/09/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
On-the-ground claims assistance available for AAA Members

Following damage from the ongoing wildfires, AAA Insurance customers who have suffered property damage may call AAA Northern California for assistance at 800-922-8228.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005695/en/

AAA Insurance customers with Northern California wildfire claims can call 800-922-8228. (Photo: Business Wire)

AAA Insurance customers with Northern California wildfire claims can call 800-922-8228. (Photo: Business Wire)

On-the-ground assistance is also available for AAA Insurance customers at the following location:

  • Comfort Inn & Suites, 3015 E. Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA, 96130
    • Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT

Assistance will be available at this location through Friday, Aug. 13, and may be extended depending on the progression of the fires.

With necessary safety precautions in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19, employees at this location can assist AAA Insurance customers with vehicle and home claims and provide additional information.

With a proud history of serving Members for more than 100 years, AAA is on a mission to create Members for life across Alaska, Arizona, Northern California, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS