Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wildfire burns through giant sequoias in California's Yosemite

07/08/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A wildfire was burning through part of California's Yosemite National Park on Friday, threatening some of the largest and oldest giant sequoia trees in the world as the state faced another potentially devastating fire season.

Authorities closed the area of the nearly 1,200 square mile park where firefighters battled the blaze, which has burned 46 acres (19 hectares) of giant sequoias, officials said.

The largest trees in the world by volume, giant sequoias have coexisted for millennia with fires ignited by lightning, and the park often lets such blazes burn to reduce fuels and the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

None of Yosemite's landmark trees, some of which are over 3,000 years old and about 300 feet high, were reported destroyed by the fire in the Mariposa Grove area, the cause of which was unknown, a fire official said.

"When we don't see an obvious natural start we go into suppression tactics," said Nancy Phillipe of Yosemite fire information.

The United States is having its worst wildfire year in more than a decade, with around 4.7 million acres blackened year-to-date. That is more than twice the 10-year average, according to National Interagency Fire Center data.

New Mexico and Alaska have been hit by large, intense wildfires blamed on drought and erratic weather that forest biologists link to climate change.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Andrew Hay


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11pCanada border services agency says due to current rogers network…
RE
01:07pCitigroup asked by SEC to 'enhance' disclosures on Russia
RE
01:06pWall Street dips after strong jobs data fans rate hike worries
RE
01:04pCriminal complaint filed against UBS over DRC-linked funds
RE
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth week in five - Baker Hughes
RE
12:58pBiden orders U.S flags flown at half-staff to honor Japan's Abe
RE
12:54pWildfire burns through giant sequoias in California's Yosemite
RE
12:54pBiden orders U.S flags flown at half-staff to honor Japan's Abe
RE
12:51pWheat surges 5% to one-week high on easing recession fears
RE
12:50pFED'S WILLIAMS : After fast rate hikes this year, uncertainty over what's next
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

12G Energy AG confirms sales and earnings guidance for 2022, 2024 and 20..
2Petrobras : on 2Q22 results July 7, 2022
3Analyst recommendations: Walmart, Morgan Stanley, 3M Company, United Ai..
4Illimity Bank S p A : Communication of changes in share capital
5New Oriental Education & Technology : Announcement - Date of Board Meet..

HOT NEWS