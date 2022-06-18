Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wildfire rages in Greece's Evia island, one village evacuated

06/18/2022 | 07:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS (Reuters) - A wildfire raged out of control in central Evia, Greece's second-largest island, on Saturday with authorities ordering the evacuation of one village, the fire department said.

Fanned by strong winds, the blaze spread across the slopes of mountainous forest in Gaia and authorities ordered the evacuation of the village of Kremastos as a precaution as the blaze got as close as 800 metres from some homes.

About 70 firefighters were battling the blaze on the ground assisted by nine fire dousing planes and four helicopters before the night set in.

Evia suffered devastating forest fires last summer that destroyed about a third of its forest cover.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aFactbox-Europe's summer travel chaos
RE
02:12aAnalysis-Europe's summer of discontent reveals travel sector labour crisis
RE
02:03aMalaysia airlines ceo says to announce decision on planes to rep…
RE
01:53aSuspected militants shoot at bus in southwestern Rwanda, kill two
RE
01:39aAustralian power station fire will not worsen energy crisis -market operator
RE
01:05aColombians head to polls in tightest election in recent memory
RE
12:19aSouthern China hit by severe rains, floods as 'dragon boat water' peaks
RE
06/18China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
RE
06/18Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases
RE
06/18China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS