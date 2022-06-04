Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wildfire rages near Athens, damaging homes

06/04/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wildfire rages in the suburb of Ano Voula in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) -A wildfire raged out of control on the outskirts of Athens on Saturday, damaging houses and cars, the Fire Department said.

Fanned by strong winds, the blaze quickly spread across the slopes of Mount Hymettus which overlooks the Greek capital, sending thick clouds of smoke over the southern suburbs.

As a precaution, civil protection authorities evacuated some parts of the Voula and Glyfada regions about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Athens centre.

A Reuters witness saw at least two houses severely damaged by the fire.

"Due to the intense north winds the fire quickly spread and approached the city," Fire Department spokesperson Yiannis Artopios said in a briefing.

"We ask our fellow citizens to be very careful," he added.

More than 130 firefighters aided by 6 firefighting aircraft and 4 helicopters dropped tonnes of water in an attempted to douse the blaze, which has raged for more than seven hours.

A spate of wildfires scorched about 300,000 acres of forest and bushland in different parts of Greece last summer, amid the country's worst heatwave in 30 years.

The country has bitter memories of a 2018 blaze that tore through the seaside town of Mati near Athens, killing 102 people in a matter of hours.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Costas BaltasEditing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pKLM says it won't bring more passengers to Amsterdam Saturday
RE
01:33pJEFF BEZOS : Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
RE
01:30pWife of Russian billionaire Melnichenko contests EU sanctions
RE
01:19pPope says he will meet Ukraine officials to discuss possible trip
RE
01:16pPope says he will meet Ukraine officials to discuss possible trip
RE
01:12pPutin says Russian anti-aircraft forces 'cracking' enemy weapons 'like nuts'
RE
01:03pWildfire rages near Athens, damaging homes
RE
12:47pDUTCH AIRLINE KLM : Not taking more passengers from european dest…
RE
12:43pDr. Oz prevails in Senate primary after recount
RE
12:22pEU's Gentiloni aims to present Stability Pact reform after summer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Austria releases part of oil reserves after incident at refinery
2Congo auditor says $400 million went missing from state mining company
3VTv Therapeutics Announces Publication in Diabetes Obesity and Metaboli..
4WRAPUP 9-Ukraine says it pushes back Russian troops in battlefield city
5Argentina announces tender to build new Vaca Muerta gas pipeline

HOT NEWS