Wildfire rages near Athens, threatens homes

06/04/2022 | 11:33am EDT
ATHENS (Reuters) - A wildfire raged on the outskirts of Athens on Saturday, threatening homes and power lines, a fire brigade official said.

Fanned by strong winds, the fire quickly spread across the slopes of Mount Hymettus which overlooks the Greek capital, sending thick clouds of smoke over the southern suburbs.

Civil protection authorities started precautionary evacuations in some parts of the Voula and Glyfada regions about 20 kilometres from Athens centre.

"The winds are very intense, we have damage in a few houses and some cars, no injuries," said the fire brigade official who declined to be named.

More than 100 firefighters aided by six firefighting aircraft and 4 helicopters fought the blaze that started after midday in the city's suburb of Glyfada, the fire brigade said.

A spate of wildfires scorched about 300,000 acres of forest and bushland in different parts of Greece last summer, amid the country's worst heatwave in 30 years.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
