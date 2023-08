STORY: Footage showed houses surrounded by scorched land, barely escaping being engulfed by flames as firefighters continued on Sunday to prevent fire spots from reigniting.

Authorities have evacuated about 100 villagers as a precaution, but Civil Defence Commander Jody Rato told reporters no casualties or damage to homes have been reported due to the fire.

The Portuguese state weather agency forecast temperatures to reach 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Sunday in Castelo Branco, up from 38C on Saturday.