Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wildfire still raging in southwestern France, more evacuations

09/14/2022 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - A wildfire raging since Monday in southwestern France prompted authorities to evacuate an extra 500 people on Wednesday, bringing the total to over 1,000 in an area already hit this summer by huge blazes.

One thousand firefighters and 11 aircraft are battling the fire that has burned more than 3,600 hectares and destroyed four houses and several buildings in the wine growing Medoc area.

"The weather conditions remain unfavourable, with the persistence of wind, heat and drought (...) the fires remains active (...)," the prefect of the Gironde department said in a statement, adding seven firefighters had been slightly injured.

France, like the rest of Europe, has had to tackle heatwaves and a drought over the summer that have caused multiple wildfires across the continent.

Close to 65,000 hectares (250.97 square miles) have gone up in flames so far in France this year, half of it in southwestern France - six times the full-year average for 2006-2021, according to data from the European Forest Fire Information System.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20aErdogan, Putin to discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes -Turkish official
RE
08:14aRouble firms as Russia taps domestic debt market for first time since Feb
RE
08:13aThai c.bank says no unusual capital movements as baht falls
RE
08:11aDanish government proposes temporary ceiling on energy bills
RE
08:09aSuspicious minds leave UK assets all shook up
RE
08:08aWhite House unveils $2 billion biotech spending plan ahead of industry summit
RE
08:08aPhilip Morris appoints two former U.S. FDA officials to key roles
RE
08:06aU.S. hosting talks with union, railroads to avert shutdown
RE
08:02aWildfire still raging in southwestern France, more evacuations
RE
08:02aFutures slip after rout on Wall Street
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus
2Zara owner Inditex plans autumn price hikes as profit surges
3ITM Power : Final Results
4EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set preced..
5UK shares dip as rate hike jitters overshadow cheer over fall in inflat..

HOT NEWS