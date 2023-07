STORY: The Greek government on Friday announced relief measures for afflicted households, including financial aid and subsidies to rent houses.

Climate Crisis Minister Vassilis Kikilias urged people to remain on guard. The risk of wildfires in the coming days will remain high and further heat is forecast following on from a previous heatwave.

The temperatures are expected to hit 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday and Sunday, during the peak summer tourist season.