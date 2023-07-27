STORY: Slavko Tucakovic, commander of Croatia's firefighters, told Reuters the fire had spread quickly because of strong winds, but that it was under control and that it had caused no damage to residential buildings.

He added that more than 100 firefighters were deployed to try and contain the fire on the small island near Split, a popular tourist destination on the Adriatic coast.

On Tuesday, flames came within 7.5 miles (12 km) of Dubrovnik, Croatia's top tourist destination, as strong winds prevented the deployment of aircraft. The fire was under control as of Wednesday.

Around 20 homes burned down in fires last week in Zadar and in the Sibenik, authorities said.

Europe is battling the effects of scorching, dry weather, that has triggered wildfires in many regions. June was the hottest month on record in the 174-year history of temperature monitoring, and July appears on track to break that record.