Wildfires reduce solar-power generation in California -EIA

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wildfires in California have reduced the
state's solar power generation due to miniscule airborne
particles that reduce the amount of sunlight reaching panels,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In the first two weeks of this month, average solar
generation in the California Independent System Operator, which
covers 90% of utility-scale solar capacity in the state,
declined nearly 30% from the July average, the EIA said.
Year-on-year, solar-powered generation fell 13.4% in the
first two weeks of September, despite California having added
659 megawatts of additional generation capacity during the
period, the EIA said.
Fires in California have burned over 3.8 million acres (1.5
million hectares) since January, the highest in a single year.
(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)