Wildfires reduce solar-power generation in California -EIA

09/30/2020 | 11:36am EDT

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wildfires in California have reduced the state's solar power generation due to miniscule airborne particles that reduce the amount of sunlight reaching panels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In the first two weeks of this month, average solar generation in the California Independent System Operator, which covers 90% of utility-scale solar capacity in the state, declined nearly 30% from the July average, the EIA said.

Year-on-year, solar-powered generation fell 13.4% in the first two weeks of September, despite California having added 659 megawatts of additional generation capacity during the period, the EIA said.

Fires in California have burned over 3.8 million acres (1.5 million hectares) since January, the highest in a single year. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

