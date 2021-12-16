Log in
Wiley Announces Quarterly Dividend

12/16/2021 | 08:08am EST
Wiley (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3450 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on January 12, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 28, 2021. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.38 per share, an increase from $1.37 per share in Fiscal 2021. In June 2021, Wiley raised its quarterly dividend for the 28th consecutive year.

To access Wiley’s Second Quarter 2022 results:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2021/Wiley-Reports-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-2022-Results/default.aspx

About Wiley

Wiley (NYSE: JW-A) is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world’s knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at investors.wiley.com/. Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
