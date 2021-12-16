Wiley Announces Quarterly Dividend

Wiley (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3450 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on January 12, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 28, 2021. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.38 per share, an increase from $1.37 per share in Fiscal 2021. In June 2021, Wiley raised its quarterly dividend for the 28th consecutive year.

To access Wiley’s Second Quarter 2022 results:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2021/Wiley-Reports-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-2022-Results/default.aspx

About Wiley

