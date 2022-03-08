Will Big Tech cloud companies cut off Russia?

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has urged
cloud-computing and software giants including Microsoft Corp
and SAP SE to cut off Russia to stop Moscow's
invasion. Here's what's at stake.
WHAT IS UKRAINE DEMANDING?
The Ukrainian ministry of digital transformation wants North
American and European technology companies to completely pause
any dealings with Russian clients, potentially disrupting
Russia's economy and forcing the Kremlin to reconsider what it
has called a "special operation" in Ukraine.
Some companies like Microsoft have stopped accepting new
customers in Russia since the invasion began last month. But
many have not ended deals with existing customers, except for
those targeted by new sanctions and export controls.
WHAT ROLE DO WESTERN COMPANIES PLAY IN RUSSIA'S IT SYSTEMS?
Russian companies and government agencies long have relied
on technology developed by the West as the basis for their
owned-and-operated IT systems. Servers from International
Business Machines Corp, Dell Technologies Inc
and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) top the market
in Russia.
Also popular are applications from SAP, Microsoft, IBM,
Oracle Corp and Salesforce.com Inc. The tools
help organizations send emails, analyze data, store records and
generally manage their operations.
Vendors cannot remotely turn off some of the technology. But
there are options to choke clients' systems.
Banking, telecom, transport and other organizations in
Russia could be hampered if vendors stop providing replacement
parts, security patches, software updates and technical support,
according to two former senior salespeople for IBM in Eastern
Europe.
Clients could be forced to find alternatives, even
pen-and-paper bookkeeping, if services go offline or degrade due
to a lack of updates.
HOW WOULD A WESTERN CLOUD SHUTDOWN AFFECT RUSSIA?
Russian companies have been largely reluctant to rely
completely on cloud services, especially from U.S.-based
providers such as Microsoft Azure and Alphabet Inc's Google
Cloud, according to IDC analyst Philip Carter. As a
proportion of overall domestic IT spending, cloud accounts for
5% in Russia compared with 19% in the United States, Carter
said.
As a result, Russian companies dropped from the cloud would
not be overly crippled, he said.
Still, the Russian cloud market has grown fast over the last
two years, with the pandemic driving commerce online, according
to researchers.
Microsoft has the largest market share in Russia at 17%,
followed by Amazon.com Inc's cloud unit at 14% and IBM
at 10%, according to 2020 estimates from IDC. Yandex NV
, a Russian company, comes in fourth with 3% market
share.
But IDC has said Russia and Ukraine combined only account
for 5.5% of all information and communication technology
spending in Europe and 1% worldwide.
WHAT HAVE THE WESTERN COMPANIES SAID?
Salesforce on Monday said it had began exiting its customer
relationships in Russia, which it said added up to a small,
non-material number.
Other companies declined to comment on whether they are
considering dropping existing clients.
Amazon Web Services has said its biggest customers in Russia
are companies headquartered elsewhere, and that it has had a
long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian
government.
IBM and Oracle have said they suspended all business in
Russia, and IBM added that it does not do business with Russian
military organizations. HPE, Dell, SAP and Microsoft have said
they are stopping sales. Google Cloud did not respond to a
request for comment.
WHO COULD BENEFIT IF WESTERN COMPANIES BOW OUT?
Russian companies could turn to homegrown workplace software
such as MyOffice or local cloud providers including Yandex and
ActiveCloud. Prices and quality may be less favorable, though,
IDC's Carter said.
Blake Murray of research company Canalys said Chinese
technology companies could fill the gap. Cloud providers include
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd
. China-based Huawei Technologies Co Ltd last year
opened a data center in Moscow to the Russian scientific and
academic community.
Still, any use of Western components in their operations
could complicate Russian sales under trade curbs the United
States recently imposed.
