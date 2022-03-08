Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Will Big Tech cloud companies cut off Russia?

03/08/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has urged cloud-computing and software giants including Microsoft Corp and SAP SE to cut off Russia to stop Moscow's invasion. Here's what's at stake.

WHAT IS UKRAINE DEMANDING?

The Ukrainian ministry of digital transformation wants North American and European technology companies to completely pause any dealings with Russian clients, potentially disrupting Russia's economy and forcing the Kremlin to reconsider what it has called a "special operation" in Ukraine.

Some companies like Microsoft have stopped accepting new customers in Russia since the invasion began last month. But many have not ended deals with existing customers, except for those targeted by new sanctions and export controls.

WHAT ROLE DO WESTERN COMPANIES PLAY IN RUSSIA'S IT SYSTEMS?

Russian companies and government agencies long have relied on technology developed by the West as the basis for their owned-and-operated IT systems. Servers from International Business Machines Corp, Dell Technologies Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) top the market in Russia.

Also popular are applications from SAP, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle Corp and Salesforce.com Inc. The tools help organizations send emails, analyze data, store records and generally manage their operations.

Vendors cannot remotely turn off some of the technology. But there are options to choke clients' systems.

Banking, telecom, transport and other organizations in Russia could be hampered if vendors stop providing replacement parts, security patches, software updates and technical support, according to two former senior salespeople for IBM in Eastern Europe.

Clients could be forced to find alternatives, even pen-and-paper bookkeeping, if services go offline or degrade due to a lack of updates.

HOW WOULD A WESTERN CLOUD SHUTDOWN AFFECT RUSSIA?

Russian companies have been largely reluctant to rely completely on cloud services, especially from U.S.-based providers such as Microsoft Azure and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud, according to IDC analyst Philip Carter. As a proportion of overall domestic IT spending, cloud accounts for 5% in Russia compared with 19% in the United States, Carter said.

As a result, Russian companies dropped from the cloud would not be overly crippled, he said.

Still, the Russian cloud market has grown fast over the last two years, with the pandemic driving commerce online, according to researchers.

Microsoft has the largest market share in Russia at 17%, followed by Amazon.com Inc's cloud unit at 14% and IBM at 10%, according to 2020 estimates from IDC. Yandex NV , a Russian company, comes in fourth with 3% market share.

But IDC has said Russia and Ukraine combined only account for 5.5% of all information and communication technology spending in Europe and 1% worldwide.

WHAT HAVE THE WESTERN COMPANIES SAID?

Salesforce on Monday said it had began exiting its customer relationships in Russia, which it said added up to a small, non-material number.

Other companies declined to comment on whether they are considering dropping existing clients.

Amazon Web Services has said its biggest customers in Russia are companies headquartered elsewhere, and that it has had a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government.

IBM and Oracle have said they suspended all business in Russia, and IBM added that it does not do business with Russian military organizations. HPE, Dell, SAP and Microsoft have said they are stopping sales. Google Cloud did not respond to a request for comment.

WHO COULD BENEFIT IF WESTERN COMPANIES BOW OUT?

Russian companies could turn to homegrown workplace software such as MyOffice or local cloud providers including Yandex and ActiveCloud. Prices and quality may be less favorable, though, IDC's Carter said.

Blake Murray of research company Canalys said Chinese technology companies could fill the gap. Cloud providers include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd . China-based Huawei Technologies Co Ltd last year opened a data center in Moscow to the Russian scientific and academic community.

Still, any use of Western components in their operations could complicate Russian sales under trade curbs the United States recently imposed. (Reporting by Danielle Kaye, Paresh Dave and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Peter Henderson and Kenneth Li)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.52% 2561.145 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.23% 2740 Delayed Quote.-17.55%
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) 3.28% 13.129 Real-time Quote.-35.43%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 2.11% 50.4063 Delayed Quote.-12.18%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY 2.48% 16.175 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.63% 277.47 Delayed Quote.-17.07%
ORACLE CORPORATION -1.26% 73.455 Delayed Quote.-14.78%
SAP SE -0.90% 96.39 Delayed Quote.-22.12%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.24% 383.2 Delayed Quote.-15.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.10% 121 Delayed Quote.62.52%
YANDEX N.V. -6.79% 18.94 Delayed Quote.-68.69%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25pS&P 500 little changed in rocky session as U.S. bans Russian oil imports
RE
02:24pPepsico exploring options for its business in russia, including…
RE
02:23pPepsico explores options for russian business as ukraine crisis…
RE
02:23pVial maker Stevanato expects double-digit sales growth in 2022
RE
02:22pUnicredit- unicredit on russia says in "extreme scenario, the im…
RE
02:21pUnicredit - confirming our 2021 proposed cash dividend of eur1.…
RE
02:21pEU countries call for cybersecurity emergency response fund -document
RE
02:20pCanada's oil, gas emissions cap may wait until 2023, leaving climate plan hole
RE
02:20pUnicredit - strong capital position would allow us to absorb su…
RE
02:20pConsumer goods giant Unilever to suspend its Russian imports, exports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Bank of America, Biogen, DocuSign, S&P ..
4WRAPUP 5-McDonald's to temporarily close restaurants in Russia as Mosco..
5China stocks close lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries

HOT NEWS