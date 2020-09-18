Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Will Blockchain Become the Next ‘Game-Changer' for the Insurance Industry? | Infiniti's Industry Experts Provide In-Depth Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Blockchain technology can help efficiently and safely share data, process claims, and prevent fraud in the insurance industry. However, the implementation and inception of blockchain in insurance are still in the early stages. Additionally, companies in the insurance industry still have a long way to go in terms of actively working with industry players to figure out the best ways to navigate the potential challenges of blockchain technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005217/en/

Key Benefits of Blockchain Technology in the Insurance Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key Benefits of Blockchain Technology in the Insurance Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

To gain comprehensive insights and expert guidance on efficiently navigating the challenges of blockchain in the insurance industry, request a free proposal.

“Not only does blockchain offer the promise of cost reduction and efficiency, but it could also enable revenue growth, as insurers attract new business through higher-quality service,” says an insurance industry expert at Infiniti Research.

One of the most notable tech trends, blockchain technology, is a distributed, peer-to-peer ledger of records called blocks that is virtually incorruptible. In the insurance industry, this technology offers the promise of cost reduction and efficiency. Higher-quality service and the aspect of self-management help insurers attract new businesses. The applications of blockchain in insurance are expected to revamp the way the insurance industry functions. Although it is in the early stages of inception and implementation, there are many benefits to successfully implementing blockchain technology in the insurance industry. In their recent blog, Infiniti’s experts discuss four key benefits of employing blockchain in the insurance industry.

Unsure about implementing blockchain technology in your organization? To learn the major benefits of blockchain technology in the insurance industry, and why insurance companies should implement it, request more information.

Infiniti’s experts identified the following four benefits of blockchain in the insurance industry:

  • Implementing blockchain in insurance provides transparency in transactions and helps build consumer trust.
  • This technology helps companies to verify customers, policies, and transactions easily, and prevent fraud.
  • Smart contracts and blockchain technology help insurers and the insured manage claims responsively and transparently.
  • Blockchain drives security and efficiency and allows individuals to control their personal data while the verification is registered on the blockchain.
  • Gain in-depth insights into the benefits of blockchain in the insurance industry by reading the complete article here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:05aAMAZON COM INC : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
08:05aROLLS ROYCE : Boeing, Honeywell and Rolls-Royce Deutschland partner to service H-47 Chinook engines
PU
08:05aMANULIFE FINANCIAL : launches market's first MPF retirement income fund aiming to provide regular and stable income in retirement
PU
08:05aBORREGAARD ASA : Issuance of Commercial Paper
PU
08:05aSCHAEFFLER : Commented Slides Presentation Adapting our structures to a prolonged market recovery – Schaeffler AG
PU
08:05aBurcon Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting
NE
08:05aGenTech's SINFIT Featured in a New CEO Interview on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon
NE
08:05aSun Kissed's Hakuna and Endocanna Health Sign Major Synergistic Product Distribution Agreement
NE
08:04aCARNIVAL & : P&O Cruises cancels all cruises until early 2021 but looks forward to setting 'sail for a new beginning'
AQ
08:04aUNION PACIFIC : Awards $10.2 Million in Local Grants with Majority Supporting COVID-19 Relief
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
3COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : Shares in plastics maker Covestro up 10% on takeover report
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline CEOs plead with White House to avert looming U.S. job cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group