Will the Fed 'raise and hold' rates? Traders bet they will not

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers have all
but promised to dial down the pace of their interest rate hikes
next week, and over coming months feel their way to a policy
rate high enough to push down on inflation, but not so high as
to crash the economy.
Once they get rates to that point, in an approach one U.S.
central banker has dubbed "raise and hold," they intend to stand
pat as the higher borrowing costs work their way through the
economy to cool the labor market and ease price pressures.
Traders are not buying it.
After a report on Friday showing job growth did not slow as
much as expected last month, futures contracts tied to U.S.
short-term rates reflected bets the Fed would continue to raise
rates next year, ultimately topping out just under or just over
5% by May.
But just a few months later, based on those same futures
contracts, the central bank is seen turning around and cutting
rates, bringing them back down by the end of 2023 to where they
are expected to end this year, in the 4.25%-4.50% range.
The view that rates will follow a hump-shaped path over the
coming year is one that traders have stuck to, more or less,
since the Fed put its policy tightening into high gear over the
summer to fight price pressures at levels not seen in 40 years.
It syncs with financial market measures like the inverted
Treasury yield curve flashing warning lights about a coming
recession. Many economists, too, have forecast a rise in the
unemployment rate of a percentage point or more over the coming
year from the current 3.7%, consistent with a recession,
including some at the Fed itself.
The Fed's typical response to a weakening economy is to cut
rates. But with inflation by the Fed's preferred measure running
at three times its 2% target, economists say all bets are off -
including those made by futures traders.
"I think those expectations are premature," said Jefferies
economist Aneta Markowska. "I don't think the Fed will be
comfortable cutting rates until unemployment gets close to 5%,
or inflation declines south of 3%. Those conditions are unlikely
to be met until 2024."
Fed policymakers will update their forecasts for
unemployment and inflation at the end of their Dec. 13-14
meeting, with some already previewing snippets of their updated
outlooks.
New York Fed President John Williams last week said he does
not expect inflation to fall below 3% before the end of 2023,
even as unemployment, now at 3.7%, rises to between 4.5% and 5%.
And rate cuts? Probably not until 2024, he said.
Other policymakers have tried to deliver a similar message,
with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying it will require "some time"
and Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr calling for a
"long period" to squeeze too-high inflation from the economy.
"My colleagues and I do not want overtighten because ...
cutting rates is not something we want to do soon," Powell said
at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday.
Avoiding an overshoot that could crash the economy was part
of the rationale he gave for delivering a half-point rate hike
next week, instead of the 75-basis-point rate increase the Fed
has delivered at every meeting since June.
Powell said he believes rates will ultimately need to go
"somewhat higher" than the 4.6% policymakers projected in
September. But, he said, "we wouldn't just raise rates and try
to crash the economy and then clean up afterwards."
(Writing by Ann Saphir in Berkeley, Calif.
Editing by Dan Burns and Matthew Lewis)