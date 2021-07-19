Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Will the pandemic “scar” the economy? - remarks by Jonathan Haskel

07/19/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published on 19 July 2021

Professor Jonathan Haskel explains how the Bank of England measures the long-term economic damage (known as scarring) that shocks like Covid can cause.

He argues that the economy will be less damaged in the long term, than we feared. This is because fewer jobs have been lost, and companies have invested more in their businesses than we thought they would at the start of the crisis.

But because there is so much uncertainty about the future, he thinks interest rates should not be raised at this point.

Will the pandemic 'scar' the economy?

Slides

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 10:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:31aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group Comments on Expected Impact of the Charles Schwab Corporation's Second Quarter Earnings
AQ
06:31aDISH NETWORK : and AT&T Sign Strategic Network Services Agreement
PR
06:31aKITE REALTY TRUST : and Retail Properties of America, Inc. Announce $7.5 Billion Strategic Merger
PR
06:31aCAL MAINE FOODS : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
06:31aSPECTRUM BRANDS : to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call and Webcast on August 6, 2021
BU
06:31aA STRONGER PRIVATE SECTOR COULD HELP JUMPSTART ECONOMIC GROWTH IN MALAWI : World Bank Group Report
PU
06:31aALARM COM : to Announce 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2021
BU
06:31aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND : ESG Quarterly Update – July 2021
PU
06:31ainTEST Ambrell Division Works with Customers to Meet their ESG Related Green Targets
GL
06:31aKite Realty Group Trust and Retail Properties of America, Inc. Announce $7.5 Billion Strategic Merger
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
3FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 hits two-month low on virus, economic recovery fears
4Zoom to buy cloud-based call center operator Five9 in $15 billion deal
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Freedom Day

HOT NEWS