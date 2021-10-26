Log in
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference

10/26/2021 | 08:01am EDT
PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Boswell, President & Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting private meetings during the 2021 Baird Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The presentation will take place at 11:25 a.m. EST.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of over 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com


