Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Willamette Valley Vineyards Announces Annual Cash Dividend for Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: WVVIP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:41pm EST

SALEM, Ore., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI), a leading Oregon producer of Pinot Noir, today declared a cash dividend of $.22 per share on its Series A Redeemable Preferred stock (NASDAQ: WVVIP), payable on December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2020. Shares issues by the Company after January 1, 2020 will receive a prorated dividend based on their issue date.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is headquartered at its Estate Vineyard near Salem, Oregon.  The Company's common stock is traded on NASDAQ (WVVI).  For more information, visit Willamette Valley Vineyard's website at: wvv.com

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are identified by such words and phrases as "expects," "thinks," "believes," "anticipates" and words of similar import.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected.  Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:  availability of financing for growth, availability of adequate supply of high quality grapes, successful performance of internal operations, impact of competition, changes in wine broker or distributor relations or performance, impact of possible adverse weather conditions, impact of smoke or wildfires, impact of reduction in grape quality or supply due to disease, impact of governmental regulatory decisions and other risks. 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/willamette-valley-vineyards-announces-annual-cash-dividend-for-series-a-redeemable-preferred-stock-nasdaq-wvvip-301168037.html

SOURCE Willamette Valley Vineyards


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pCROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:01pWalmart to sell operations in recession-hit Argentina, taking $1 billion hit
RE
03:01pEMBASSY BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:01pGLOBAL ANTI-REFLECTIVE COATINGS MARKET 2020-2024 : Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure| Technavio
BU
03:00pSolution Financial Initiates Quarterly Dividend
NE
03:00pM360 Advisors Announces Close of a $100 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023
BU
02:59pUneven U.S. job market recovery points to need for focused fiscal aid
RE
02:59pAMERISERV FINANCIAL : PA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ("MD&A") (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:59pTRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:58pABERDEEN STANDARD SILVER ETF TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group