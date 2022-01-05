Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Willenken Elects Kenneth Trujillo-Jamison to Partner

01/05/2022 | 02:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon joining Willenken as a senior associate in 2020, Kenneth enjoyed several courtroom successes. As a member of AbbVie's 100%-diverse trial team in "one of the five big healthcare lawsuits" of 2020, Kenneth helped convince the Delaware Chancery Court to find Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. liable for breach of contract. At trial, Kenneth examined and defended multiple expert witnesses.

Kenneth has deep experience litigating entertainment matters. He is currently defending Disney and Pixar in a copyright infringement case involving the film "Moana," as well as a prominent portrait photographer in a right-of-publicity case brought by the rapper Jay-Z. Kenneth also has experience in consumer class actions. He has, for example, represented Procter & Gamble in a dispute involving claims of unfair and deceptive labelling for a popular body wash product, and Mattel and Fisher-Price in false advertising cases involving a popular infant product. Additionally, he has experience counseling Southern California Gas Company on regulatory issues before the California Public Utilities Commission.

Aside from his practice, Kenneth is a leader in the Los Angeles legal community. Kenneth is a member of the Board of Trustees for the Los Angeles Copyright Society, a members-only organization of attorneys who practice in copyright, trademark, communications, and related areas that meets monthly to hear speakers present on varied topics of vital and current interest to practitioners. He is also a board member of Inner City Law Center, which works towards ending the homelessness crisis by providing free legal services to the poorest and most vulnerable residents of Los Angeles, and is also a past president and current board member of the Housing Rights Center, Los Angeles' largest public interest law organization dedicated to enforcing fair housing laws.

Kenneth is also active in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal community. He is a member of the California Minority Counsel Program's Ambassadors Council, and he served on the California Minority Counsel Program's 2019 Annual Business Conference Planning Committee. Finally, Kenneth is a 2018 Pathfinder in the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity program.

"Kenneth is an exceptionally smart, talented, and creative lawyer who leverages his sharply honed analytical and strategic skills to efficiently handle his clients' most complex and challenging matters. He often secures winning results for his clients and recently played a key role in achieving an extremely successful outcome in an expedited trial in Delaware Chancery Court, ultimately recovering millions of dollars for AbbVie," said Paul Loh, managing partner. "We are thrilled to welcome Kenneth to the partnership!"

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/willenken-elects-kenneth-trujillo-jamison-to-partner-301454886.html

SOURCE Willenken LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:45pCORONAVIRUS - DJIBOUTI : United States Donates Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines to Djibouti This donation, coordinated by COVAX, will help protect the population of Djibouti, including persons under the age of 18, from the COVID-19 virus and prevent the further spread of the virus' new strains
AQ
02:43pEXPANDING THE SUCCESS OF FAMILEO : Still Bringing Residents and Families Together!
GL
02:42pU.S. doctors group calls out CDC for 'confusing' isolation guidance
RE
02:41pPremier Financial Corp. to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings on January 25 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 26
BU
02:40pIreland to drop COVID-19 test requirement for vaccinated arrivals
RE
02:38pNike sues Lululemon over Mirror Home Gym, apps
RE
02:38pFARMERS BANCORP FRANKFORT IN : The farmers bank will close the drive thru entrance from state road 28/walnut street due to indot road construction
PU
02:38pJan 5, 2022 Battery Resourcers to Open North America's Largest Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Facility in Georgia, Create 150 Jobs
PU
02:38pEAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides 2022 Business Update and Announces Launch of Vasopressin - Form 8-K
PU
02:38pMICROSOFT : Accelerate the in-vehicle digital experience with Azure Cognitive Services
PU
Latest news "Companies"