Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

William Blair Advises Wayne Farms LLC

10/22/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

William Blair acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Wayne Farms, Continental Grain, and Cargill in connection with the sale of its poultry production facility located in Laurel, Mississippi. The transaction closed on October 15.

Transaction Highlights

  • Sector expertise and deep relationships: Wayne Farms recognized William Blair's extensive knowledge and expertise in the packaged food and meat sectors and first-call access to active strategic buyers.
  • Process and execution excellence: William Blair constructed and managed an accelerated, high-touch process with a carefully targeted and curated group of strategic buyers, successfully utilizing speed to generate significant competitive tension.
  • Trusted Guidance: The transaction team worked closely with Wayne Farms through every step of the process, providing tailored, strategic guidance, relevant buyer and market insights, and thoughtful process strategy and tactics, resulting in an exceptional outcome for shareholders.

About the Companies

Wayne Farm's Laurel facility is a vertically-integrated live poultry production operation consisting of a processing facility, hatchery, and feed mill with the capability to process over 300 million live pounds per year.

Wayne Farms is the seventh-largest vertically integrated poultry producer in the U.S., with annual sales exceeding $2.0 billion. Wayne Farms owns and operates 11 fresh and further-processed facilities throughout the Southeast, producing more than 2.6 billion pounds of poultry products each year. It offers fresh poultry products under the Wayne Farms Fresh Chicken, Naked Truth, Platinum Harvest, and Ladybird brands and prepared / packaged products under Wayne Farms Chicken Products, Buffaloos, Naked Truth, Crispy Fliers, and Chef's Craft brands.

Amick Farms produces and markets fresh and frozen chicken products for foodservice, industrial and retail customers. With 3,000 employees, over 300 family farm partners, and two integrated poultry production facilities, Amick produces over 1 billion pounds of quality chicken products annually. Amick Farms is owned by OSI Group, world's 10th largest meat manufacturing company in the world.

Learn more about our consumer and retail investment banking expertise.

Disclaimer

William Blair & Company LLC published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 21:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:47pFTS INTERNATIONAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of FTSI and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
05:46pADRs Close Mostly Lower; IHG Trades Actively
DJ
05:44pEQUINOX GOLD : Form 6-K
PU
05:44pIHS MARKIT : Why the Supply Chain Crunch Will Continue Into 2022
PU
05:44pResults of Treasury Tender October 2021
PU
05:44pWilliam Blair Advises Wayne Farms LLC
PU
05:44pT MOBILE US : Update on our CDMA Network Transition Plans
PU
05:44pPFB : Q3 2021 Financial Statement
PU
05:44pPFB : Q3 2021 md&a
PU
05:44pFinancial Education as an Inclusion Tool
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021
3Fantasia : Analysis-Investors denied their Ever-grande finale...for now
4Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
5Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower, dragged down by communications services

HOT NEWS