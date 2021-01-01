William Hill Mobile Sports Betting App and Website Now Available for Sign-Ups, Deposits and Betting Anywhere in Iowa

ALTOONA, Iowa, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: William Hill US, America's leading sports book operator, today launched its enhanced William Hill Sports Book App and website in Iowa. Available for registration and use from anywhere in the Hawkeye State, the William Hill mobile app (and companion website version) offers a seamless betting experience that makes it easy and quick to find your favorite markets, and to make and track one's bets.

Built on William Hill's proprietary platform, the sports betting app offers sports fans a broad and deep array of markets and bet types, including live InPlay wagering for their favorite teams, all at a tap of a finger. The app also includes a quick and secure registration process and a wide variety of options to deposit and withdraw funds, including via approved debit cards, online banking, eCheck, Paypal, PayNearMe (for deposits only) throughout the state, cash at our retail Sports Books, and with the William Hill Prepaid Play+ card.

William Hill operates Sports Books at six casinos throughout Iowa: Harrah's Council Bluffs, Horseshoe Council Bluffs, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, Lakeside Hotel & Casino, and Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino. William Hill launched the state's first Sports Book App in August of 2019.

William Hill now offers mobile sports betting apps in eight U.S. jurisdictions (Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.) since launching its first mobile offering in 2012, and powers the trading services for the Rhode Island Lottery mobile app.

WHEN: NOW available for access in Iowa. William Hill is offering a risk- free sports bet up to $500 for new customers who make a deposit .

WHERE: The William Hill Sports Book App in Iowa is available for download on any Apple or Android device from anywhere in the state or by visiting William Hill's Iowa website .

INTV: Send all media requests for interviews or demos to Michael Grodsky, William Hill US, mgrodsky@williamhill.us

About William Hill US

William Hill US, part of London Stock Exchange listed William Hill PLC, is America's #1 Sports Book operator. Established in 2012, the company has expanded from its birthplace of Nevada to operate in more than 160 locations across 14 states, and now takes one in every four sports bets placed in the country. William Hill US currently has operations in The Bahamas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The company is also the licensed sports betting provider for numerous casinos in Mississippi and New Mexico and is the exclusive risk manager for the Delaware and Rhode Island sports lotteries. Product and technology are core to William Hill's growth strategy in the US, and it now offers industry-leading betting apps in Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia. Continuing the innovative spirit of its founder William Hill, the company opened a sports book in the world-famous Capital One Arena in 2020, becoming the first operator to offer sports wagering inside a US professional sports complex. For more information, visit William Hill US.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-hill-mobile-sports-betting-app-and-website-now-available-for-sign-ups-deposits-and-betting-anywhere-in-iowa-301199863.html

SOURCE William Hill US